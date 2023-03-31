<dhhead-INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT</dhhead-

To

the Members of

CARGO SERVICE CENTER INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED,

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CARGO SERVICE CENTER INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March, 2023, notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 {the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3){i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation,

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in Evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified Ifnisstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, includ ing any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Government of India- Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in terms of subsection (11) of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a Director in terms of sub-section 2 of Section 164 of the Act.

v (f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financials Controls Over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to ygU our separate report in "Annexure-B" to this report.

(g) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a public company. Accordingly, the provisions of section 197 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would significantly impact its financial position.

ti. The Company does not have any long-term contracts having material foreseeable losses. The company does not have any derivative contracts.

iii. The Company is not liable to make any payments towards Investor Education Protection Fund as on 31.03.2023.

iv. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vi. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and (v) contain any material mis-statement.

vii. There is no declaration and payment of dividend during the year by the Company.

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date on the financial statements for the period ended on March 31, 2023 of CARGO SERVICE CENTER INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED).

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by management during the year. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than the properties where the company is the lessee / concessionaire, and the lease / concession agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee / concessionaire) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangibles or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) In absence of inventories, the clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(ll) (a) (A) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has made investments in and granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties, the details of which are provided below:

Particulars Investments (Rs.) Guarantees (Rs.) Security (Rs.) Loans (Rs.) Advances in nature of loans (Rs.) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year •Subsidiaries -Joint Ventures -Associates -Others 4,17,20,722 40,00,00,000 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases -Subsidiaries -Joint Ventures -Associates -Others 56,25,35,536 38,00,00,000 27,50,000 6,51,531.61

(b) The terms and conditions on which the investments are made and loans and advances in the nature of loans have been granted are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company

(c) The loan advanced by the Company and advances in the nature of loans advanced are interest free and repayable on demand.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount overdue.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no loan or advance granted has fallen due during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loan to company and advances in the nature of loans to companies which are repayable on demand. The details of the loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 are as follows:

Aggregate Amount of Loans or advances in the nature of loans Granted <Rs.) Aggregate Amount of Loans or advances Repayable on Demand (Rs.) Percentage of Loans or advances Repayable on Demand Aggregate Amount of Loans granted to Promoters or Related Parties (Rs.) 34,01,514 34,01,514 100% 34,01,514

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or securities provided by it.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits to which the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 or the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014 or the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India apply.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of services provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income tax, goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance and other statutory dues. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues which remained outstanding as at 31st March 2023, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except as per Detail below:

Nature of Dues Amount in Lakhs Period to which it relates PropertyTax 39,94,338 FY 2016-17

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company, no dues of Income-tax, Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance and any other Statutory Dues are outstanding in the books of the Company on account of any dispute. In respect of customs, reference may be made to Note 28(b) to the accounts.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any default in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender or government or government authority

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(tx)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review and therefore reporting under clause (x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations furnished by the management, which has been relied upon by us, no frauds on or by the Company have been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in

Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there is no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) All transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. Provisions of section 177 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and therefore reporting under clause (xv) of the order is not applicable to the Company

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, Accordingly, clause 3{xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group does not have any Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, as a part of the Group. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The company has not Incurred any cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xvili) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the assessment of facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure-B to Auditors report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls of CARGO SERVICE CENTER INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal financial Controls

The Company‘s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAI1). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls & financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance. Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.