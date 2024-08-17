SectorSteel
Open₹2.05
Prev. Close₹2.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.05
Day's Low₹2.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹15.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
44.66
29.11
29.11
29.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.16
268.43
432.51
382.85
Net Worth
272.82
297.54
461.62
412.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
168.02
3,109.55
2,941.29
yoy growth (%)
-94.59
5.72
Raw materials
-130.21
-2,988.06
-2,729.18
As % of sales
77.49
96.09
92.78
Employee costs
-7.89
-18.04
-16.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-51.82
-67.17
59.55
Depreciation
-17.76
-19.18
-19.05
Tax paid
1.24
-0.04
-20.21
Working capital
579.61
134.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.59
5.72
Op profit growth
-81.01
-70.85
EBIT growth
232.94
-67.56
Net profit growth
-78.15
-501.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
186.38
4,022.78
3,540.76
1,975.04
1,460.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
186.38
4,022.78
3,540.76
1,975.04
1,460.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
224.13
26.94
17.43
7.5
-25.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kiran N Mehta
Managing Director
Kailash S Agarwal
Director
Kuresh Taherbhai Rajkotwala
Company Secretary
Jitendra J Gandhi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Varun Industries Ltd
Summary
The Company incorporated as Varun Continental Limited on March 8, 1996. The Company has promoted by Mr. Kiran Mehta, Mr. Kailash Agarwal and Mr. Virendra Mehta with the main object to carry on the business of manufacturers, exporters, importers and traders in stainless steel kitchenware and houseware items. The Company has taken over Varun Exports, the proprietorship concern of Mr. Kiran N. Mehta on April 10, 1996, which had been in the business of exports of stainless steel utensils.April 2005, the Company has changed its name to Varun Industries Limited. Today, the company has a wide range of 1500 varieties of kitchenware, house ware, tableware, cutlery and other items of various types. The company has procured these products by a network of 80 dedicated suppliers spread across the country and exporting these products to many countries all across the globe.As a process of backward integration, the company has planned to develop an in-house manufacturing and warehousing facility at Vasai (E), District Thane near Mumbai and a Stainless Steel Sheet Re-rolling Mill at Jodhpur. Expect to commence the commercial production from both these manufacturing units in September 2007.Recently, the company has ventured into other businesses like electricity generation through windmill. And the company also venturing into exporting of agro based products, hydroelectric power generation, iron and ore mining and oil and gas drilling. Further, looking at the prospects of industry, the company
