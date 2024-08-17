iifl-logo-icon 1
Varun Industries Ltd Share Price

2.05
(-4.65%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Varun Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

2.05

Prev. Close

2.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.05

Day's Low

2.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

15.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Varun Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Varun Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Varun Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:04 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.48%

Non-Promoter- 8.09%

Institutions: 8.08%

Non-Institutions: 56.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Varun Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

44.66

29.11

29.11

29.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

228.16

268.43

432.51

382.85

Net Worth

272.82

297.54

461.62

412.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

168.02

3,109.55

2,941.29

yoy growth (%)

-94.59

5.72

Raw materials

-130.21

-2,988.06

-2,729.18

As % of sales

77.49

96.09

92.78

Employee costs

-7.89

-18.04

-16.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-51.82

-67.17

59.55

Depreciation

-17.76

-19.18

-19.05

Tax paid

1.24

-0.04

-20.21

Working capital

579.61

134.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.59

5.72

Op profit growth

-81.01

-70.85

EBIT growth

232.94

-67.56

Net profit growth

-78.15

-501.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

186.38

4,022.78

3,540.76

1,975.04

1,460.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

186.38

4,022.78

3,540.76

1,975.04

1,460.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

224.13

26.94

17.43

7.5

-25.57

Varun Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Varun Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kiran N Mehta

Managing Director

Kailash S Agarwal

Director

Kuresh Taherbhai Rajkotwala

Company Secretary

Jitendra J Gandhi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Varun Industries Ltd

Summary

The Company incorporated as Varun Continental Limited on March 8, 1996. The Company has promoted by Mr. Kiran Mehta, Mr. Kailash Agarwal and Mr. Virendra Mehta with the main object to carry on the business of manufacturers, exporters, importers and traders in stainless steel kitchenware and houseware items. The Company has taken over Varun Exports, the proprietorship concern of Mr. Kiran N. Mehta on April 10, 1996, which had been in the business of exports of stainless steel utensils.April 2005, the Company has changed its name to Varun Industries Limited. Today, the company has a wide range of 1500 varieties of kitchenware, house ware, tableware, cutlery and other items of various types. The company has procured these products by a network of 80 dedicated suppliers spread across the country and exporting these products to many countries all across the globe.As a process of backward integration, the company has planned to develop an in-house manufacturing and warehousing facility at Vasai (E), District Thane near Mumbai and a Stainless Steel Sheet Re-rolling Mill at Jodhpur. Expect to commence the commercial production from both these manufacturing units in September 2007.Recently, the company has ventured into other businesses like electricity generation through windmill. And the company also venturing into exporting of agro based products, hydroelectric power generation, iron and ore mining and oil and gas drilling. Further, looking at the prospects of industry, the company
QUICKLINKS FOR Varun Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

