Summary

The Company incorporated as Varun Continental Limited on March 8, 1996. The Company has promoted by Mr. Kiran Mehta, Mr. Kailash Agarwal and Mr. Virendra Mehta with the main object to carry on the business of manufacturers, exporters, importers and traders in stainless steel kitchenware and houseware items. The Company has taken over Varun Exports, the proprietorship concern of Mr. Kiran N. Mehta on April 10, 1996, which had been in the business of exports of stainless steel utensils.April 2005, the Company has changed its name to Varun Industries Limited. Today, the company has a wide range of 1500 varieties of kitchenware, house ware, tableware, cutlery and other items of various types. The company has procured these products by a network of 80 dedicated suppliers spread across the country and exporting these products to many countries all across the globe.As a process of backward integration, the company has planned to develop an in-house manufacturing and warehousing facility at Vasai (E), District Thane near Mumbai and a Stainless Steel Sheet Re-rolling Mill at Jodhpur. Expect to commence the commercial production from both these manufacturing units in September 2007.Recently, the company has ventured into other businesses like electricity generation through windmill. And the company also venturing into exporting of agro based products, hydroelectric power generation, iron and ore mining and oil and gas drilling. Further, looking at the prospects of industry, the company

