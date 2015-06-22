Varun Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
44.66
29.11
29.11
29.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
228.16
268.43
432.51
382.85
Net Worth
272.82
297.54
461.62
412.52
Minority Interest
Debt
1,831.58
1,253.78
932.06
829.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.52
11.79
11.79
9.66
Total Liabilities
2,114.92
1,563.11
1,405.47
1,252.16
Fixed Assets
382.05
409.86
393.09
388.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.01
17.01
10.87
7.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1,707.56
1,040.15
668.33
795.08
Inventories
34.11
86.78
107.53
99.93
Inventory Days
74.09
10.18
13.34
Sundry Debtors
1,723.87
1,483.99
1,287.42
691.89
Debtor Days
3,744.75
174.19
159.76
Other Current Assets
70.92
58.98
48.67
163.37
Sundry Creditors
-49.71
-584.94
-765.35
-143.56
Creditor Days
107.98
68.66
94.97
Other Current Liabilities
-71.63
-4.65
-9.94
-16.55
Cash
8.3
96.09
333.18
60.92
Total Assets
2,114.92
1,563.11
1,405.47
1,252.16
