Varun Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-51.82
-67.17
59.55
Depreciation
-17.76
-19.18
-19.05
Tax paid
1.24
-0.04
-20.21
Working capital
579.61
134.74
Other operating items
Operating
511.25
48.34
Capital expenditure
-9.47
43.28
Free cash flow
501.78
91.62
Equity raised
546.61
858.73
Investing
0
6.14
Financing
873.48
372.28
Dividends paid
0
0
5.24
Net in cash
1,921.88
1,328.77
