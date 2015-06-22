iifl-logo-icon 1
Varun Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.05
(-4.65%)
Jun 22, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-51.82

-67.17

59.55

Depreciation

-17.76

-19.18

-19.05

Tax paid

1.24

-0.04

-20.21

Working capital

579.61

134.74

Other operating items

Operating

511.25

48.34

Capital expenditure

-9.47

43.28

Free cash flow

501.78

91.62

Equity raised

546.61

858.73

Investing

0

6.14

Financing

873.48

372.28

Dividends paid

0

0

5.24

Net in cash

1,921.88

1,328.77

