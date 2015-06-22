Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-95.36
13.61
Op profit growth
-91.13
-58.25
EBIT growth
134.72
-53.52
Net profit growth
-72.01
-478.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.49
1.82
4.97
EBIT margin
102.15
2.01
4.92
Net profit margin
-23.85
-3.94
1.18
RoCE
8.47
4.5
RoNW
-3.87
-10.27
RoA
-0.49
-2.2
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
14.99
Dividend per share
0
0
1.8
Cash EPS
-21.44
-61.22
7.84
Book value per share
92.47
104.36
161.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
12.24
P/CEPS
-0.53
-1.36
23.38
P/B
0.12
0.79
1.13
EV/EBIDTA
10.75
16.92
6.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
14.5
Tax payout
-1.51
0.07
-34.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,248.89
163.41
Inventory days
118.77
8.87
Creditor days
-1,042.76
-75.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.74
-0.55
-1.63
Net debt / equity
8.2
4.8
1.68
Net debt / op. profit
338.54
19.82
4.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.38
-96.1
-93.32
Employee costs
-4.37
-0.46
-0.47
Other costs
-12.73
-1.59
-1.22
No Record Found
