Varun Industries Ltd Key Ratios

2.05
(-4.65%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-95.36

13.61

Op profit growth

-91.13

-58.25

EBIT growth

134.72

-53.52

Net profit growth

-72.01

-478.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.49

1.82

4.97

EBIT margin

102.15

2.01

4.92

Net profit margin

-23.85

-3.94

1.18

RoCE

8.47

4.5

RoNW

-3.87

-10.27

RoA

-0.49

-2.2

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

14.99

Dividend per share

0

0

1.8

Cash EPS

-21.44

-61.22

7.84

Book value per share

92.47

104.36

161.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

12.24

P/CEPS

-0.53

-1.36

23.38

P/B

0.12

0.79

1.13

EV/EBIDTA

10.75

16.92

6.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

14.5

Tax payout

-1.51

0.07

-34.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,248.89

163.41

Inventory days

118.77

8.87

Creditor days

-1,042.76

-75.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.74

-0.55

-1.63

Net debt / equity

8.2

4.8

1.68

Net debt / op. profit

338.54

19.82

4.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.38

-96.1

-93.32

Employee costs

-4.37

-0.46

-0.47

Other costs

-12.73

-1.59

-1.22

