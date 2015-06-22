Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
168.02
3,109.55
2,941.29
yoy growth (%)
-94.59
5.72
Raw materials
-130.21
-2,988.06
-2,729.18
As % of sales
77.49
96.09
92.78
Employee costs
-7.89
-18.04
-16.04
As % of sales
4.7
0.58
0.54
Other costs
-21.29
-58.07
-40.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.67
1.86
1.37
Operating profit
8.61
45.36
155.67
OPM
5.12
1.45
5.29
Depreciation
-17.76
-19.18
-19.05
Interest expense
-214.64
-116.07
-91.2
Other income
171.96
22.71
14.14
Profit before tax
-51.82
-67.17
59.55
Taxes
1.24
-0.04
-20.21
Tax rate
-2.39
0.05
-33.94
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-50.58
-67.21
39.34
Exceptional items
16.1
-90.58
0
Net profit
-34.47
-157.79
39.34
yoy growth (%)
-78.15
-501.1
NPM
-20.51
-5.07
1.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.