Varun Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.05
(-4.65%)
Jun 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

168.02

3,109.55

2,941.29

yoy growth (%)

-94.59

5.72

Raw materials

-130.21

-2,988.06

-2,729.18

As % of sales

77.49

96.09

92.78

Employee costs

-7.89

-18.04

-16.04

As % of sales

4.7

0.58

0.54

Other costs

-21.29

-58.07

-40.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.67

1.86

1.37

Operating profit

8.61

45.36

155.67

OPM

5.12

1.45

5.29

Depreciation

-17.76

-19.18

-19.05

Interest expense

-214.64

-116.07

-91.2

Other income

171.96

22.71

14.14

Profit before tax

-51.82

-67.17

59.55

Taxes

1.24

-0.04

-20.21

Tax rate

-2.39

0.05

-33.94

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-50.58

-67.21

39.34

Exceptional items

16.1

-90.58

0

Net profit

-34.47

-157.79

39.34

yoy growth (%)

-78.15

-501.1

NPM

-20.51

-5.07

1.33

