SectorSteel
Open₹1,001.1
Prev. Close₹990.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹836.95
Day's High₹1,009.9
Day's Low₹936.8
52 Week's High₹1,330
52 Week's Low₹720
Book Value₹343.5
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,100.34
P/E22.11
EPS44.83
Divi. Yield0.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.7
26.14
5.2
4.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
995.27
592.98
460.73
378.55
Net Worth
1,019.97
619.12
465.93
383.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,572.11
1,633.81
1,270.44
1,093
yoy growth (%)
-3.77
28.6
16.23
11.16
Raw materials
-1,119.85
-1,168.19
-939.18
-778.56
As % of sales
71.23
71.5
73.92
71.23
Employee costs
-73.58
-83.38
-58.27
-57.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.19
44.93
25.16
26.87
Depreciation
-27.5
-26.34
-19.88
-17.53
Tax paid
-10.14
-11.05
-10.42
-7.11
Working capital
66.67
123.74
18.67
56.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.77
28.6
16.23
11.16
Op profit growth
-8.9
29.34
13.59
-3.9
EBIT growth
-9.73
29.11
8.58
-13.98
Net profit growth
-11.28
129.74
-25.35
-40.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,483.85
3,047.98
2,577.72
1,548.42
1,612.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,483.85
3,047.98
2,577.72
1,548.42
1,612.14
Other Operating Income
40.92
24.03
35.49
23.69
23.71
Other Income
12.95
14.79
3.89
5.88
3.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
M C Garg
Whole-time Director
R C Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Agrawal
Whole-time Director
Nitin Garg
Independent Director
Rajiv Goel
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Madhur Gupta
Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir
Charu Jindal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Goodluck India Limited(Formerly known as Goodluck Steel Tubes Limited) was incorporated in Nov.86 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was promoted by M C Garg, K C Garg, Anil Kumar and K C Agarwal. The Company has evolved into one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of an assorted array of engineered steel products, under the aegis of mentor Mr. Mahesh Chandra Garg. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of engineering product i.e. heavy engineered structure, transmission and distribution tower, CDW Tubes, Precision Tubes, Pipes, Sheets and forged engineering products at its manufacturing plant located at Sikandrabad, in Uttar Pradesh and Kutch in Gujarat. The Company commissioned its first plant in 1987. In 1993, it commenced the production of mining granite at Berhampur Plant in Orissa. In Apr.95, the Company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion project to expand the existing capacity of 32,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa. During the year 1999-2000, the company set-up cold rolling strip plant at its factory premises which became operational. Later on in 2006, it commissioned First Forging plant. In 2007, it commissioned First plant for ERW/ CDW Precision Tubes. In November, 2014, the Company inaugurated 30,000 MTPA manufacturing plant at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh. In 2015, it expanded the Engineering structured products to high growth sectors like Solar and Railways.
The Goodluck India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹947 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goodluck India Ltd is ₹3100.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goodluck India Ltd is 22.11 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goodluck India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goodluck India Ltd is ₹720 and ₹1330 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goodluck India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.16%, 3 Years at 40.89%, 1 Year at 0.17%, 6 Month at 8.19%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -1.21%.
