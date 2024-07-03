iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goodluck India Ltd Share Price

947
(-4.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,001.1
  • Day's High1,009.9
  • 52 Wk High1,330
  • Prev. Close990.7
  • Day's Low936.8
  • 52 Wk Low 720
  • Turnover (lac)836.95
  • P/E22.11
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value343.5
  • EPS44.83
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,100.34
  • Div. Yield0.59
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Goodluck India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

1,001.1

Prev. Close

990.7

Turnover(Lac.)

836.95

Day's High

1,009.9

Day's Low

936.8

52 Week's High

1,330

52 Week's Low

720

Book Value

343.5

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,100.34

P/E

22.11

EPS

44.83

Divi. Yield

0.59

Goodluck India Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 21 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Goodluck India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Goodluck India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.78%

Non-Promoter- 4.44%

Institutions: 4.44%

Non-Institutions: 39.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Goodluck India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.7

26.14

5.2

4.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

995.27

592.98

460.73

378.55

Net Worth

1,019.97

619.12

465.93

383.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,572.11

1,633.81

1,270.44

1,093

yoy growth (%)

-3.77

28.6

16.23

11.16

Raw materials

-1,119.85

-1,168.19

-939.18

-778.56

As % of sales

71.23

71.5

73.92

71.23

Employee costs

-73.58

-83.38

-58.27

-57.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.19

44.93

25.16

26.87

Depreciation

-27.5

-26.34

-19.88

-17.53

Tax paid

-10.14

-11.05

-10.42

-7.11

Working capital

66.67

123.74

18.67

56.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.77

28.6

16.23

11.16

Op profit growth

-8.9

29.34

13.59

-3.9

EBIT growth

-9.73

29.11

8.58

-13.98

Net profit growth

-11.28

129.74

-25.35

-40.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,483.85

3,047.98

2,577.72

1,548.42

1,612.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,483.85

3,047.98

2,577.72

1,548.42

1,612.14

Other Operating Income

40.92

24.03

35.49

23.69

23.71

Other Income

12.95

14.79

3.89

5.88

3.58

View Annually Results

Goodluck India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Goodluck India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

M C Garg

Whole-time Director

R C Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Agrawal

Whole-time Director

Nitin Garg

Independent Director

Rajiv Goel

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Madhur Gupta

Addtnl Non-Exe Dir &Indpnt Dir

Charu Jindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goodluck India Ltd

Summary

Goodluck India Limited(Formerly known as Goodluck Steel Tubes Limited) was incorporated in Nov.86 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was promoted by M C Garg, K C Garg, Anil Kumar and K C Agarwal. The Company has evolved into one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of an assorted array of engineered steel products, under the aegis of mentor Mr. Mahesh Chandra Garg. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of engineering product i.e. heavy engineered structure, transmission and distribution tower, CDW Tubes, Precision Tubes, Pipes, Sheets and forged engineering products at its manufacturing plant located at Sikandrabad, in Uttar Pradesh and Kutch in Gujarat. The Company commissioned its first plant in 1987. In 1993, it commenced the production of mining granite at Berhampur Plant in Orissa. In Apr.95, the Company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion project to expand the existing capacity of 32,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa. During the year 1999-2000, the company set-up cold rolling strip plant at its factory premises which became operational. Later on in 2006, it commissioned First Forging plant. In 2007, it commissioned First plant for ERW/ CDW Precision Tubes. In November, 2014, the Company inaugurated 30,000 MTPA manufacturing plant at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh. In 2015, it expanded the Engineering structured products to high growth sectors like Solar and Railways.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Goodluck India Ltd share price today?

The Goodluck India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹947 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goodluck India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goodluck India Ltd is ₹3100.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goodluck India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goodluck India Ltd is 22.11 and 2.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goodluck India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goodluck India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goodluck India Ltd is ₹720 and ₹1330 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goodluck India Ltd?

Goodluck India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.16%, 3 Years at 40.89%, 1 Year at 0.17%, 6 Month at 8.19%, 3 Month at -15.12% and 1 Month at -1.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goodluck India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goodluck India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.78 %
Institutions - 4.44 %
Public - 39.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goodluck India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.