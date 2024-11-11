Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Goodluck India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the Quarter/ Half year ended on 30th September 2024 The Board approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

Goodluck India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 The Board has approved the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 8 Jun 2024

Goodluck India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the conversion of warrants into Equity shares issued by the Company previously to the person belonging to Promoter group category. Allotment of 964600 Equity shares upon conversion of warrants to the person belongs to Promoter group category (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

Goodluck India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 Audited Financial results for the financial year 2023-24 and Final Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 20 Mar 2024

Goodluck India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 The Board has considered and approved Second Interim dividend at the rate of 100% i.e. Rs. 2 Per Equity Share of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024

Goodluck India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter/Nine Month ended on 31st December 2023 and Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, February 1, 2024 which commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded atol.r5PM, interalia, has considered and approved the followings: 1. The standalone and consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. The financial result has been reviewed by the Statutory Auditor. A copy of the unaudited financial result along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith; 2. Interim dividend at the rate of 150% i.e. Rs 3.00 Per Equity Share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2023-24; The Board has approved Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended on December ,2023 The Board Declared First Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 The Board has fixed record date i.e. 09.02.2024 for Interim Dividend 2023-24 The Board has fixed 14.02.2024 as record date, instead of 09.02.2024 as inadvertently wrongly intimated earlier, for the purpose of Interim Dividend FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024