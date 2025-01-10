Goodluck India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.7
26.14
5.2
4.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
995.27
592.98
460.73
378.55
Net Worth
1,019.97
619.12
465.93
383.45
Minority Interest
Debt
615.66
597.61
590.42
534.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.31
34.12
32.62
31.87
Total Liabilities
1,671.94
1,250.85
1,088.97
949.56
Fixed Assets
577.18
437.67
392.27
337.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
44.56
4.4
0.9
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
1.83
0
0
Networking Capital
944.48
795.21
682.64
601.69
Inventories
609.17
520.11
428.07
352.53
Inventory Days
81.84
Sundry Debtors
351.16
350.86
283.11
234.84
Debtor Days
54.52
Other Current Assets
216.65
145.36
135.94
162.39
Sundry Creditors
-139.62
-131.37
-105.37
-100.28
Creditor Days
23.28
Other Current Liabilities
-92.88
-89.75
-59.11
-47.79
Cash
105.72
11.75
13.15
10.44
Total Assets
1,671.94
1,250.86
1,088.96
949.57
