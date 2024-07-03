Goodluck India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
966.4
904.84
892.62
869.46
875.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
966.4
904.84
892.62
869.46
875.68
Other Operating Income
9.81
8.24
9.87
8.81
10.31
Other Income
18.33
4.66
8.7
1.46
1.75
Total Income
994.54
917.74
911.19
879.73
887.75
Total Expenditure
905.19
838.08
836.24
804.04
814.07
PBIDT
89.35
79.65
74.95
75.69
73.68
Interest
16.98
21.68
15.29
21.07
19.2
PBDT
72.38
57.97
59.66
54.62
54.48
Depreciation
10.27
10.11
9.4
8.54
8.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.13
11.82
11.96
13
11.06
Deferred Tax
0.43
0.04
1.09
1.31
0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
46.54
36
37.22
31.77
34.69
Minority Interest After NP
0.33
0.28
0.34
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
46.21
35.71
36.87
31.77
34.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
46.21
35.71
36.87
31.77
34.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.14
11.19
11.81
11.38
12.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
150
0
0
Equity
6.55
6.55
6.35
5.67
5.45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.24
8.8
8.39
8.7
8.41
PBDTM(%)
7.48
6.4
6.68
6.28
6.22
PATM(%)
4.81
3.97
4.16
3.65
3.96
