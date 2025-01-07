Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,572.11
1,633.81
1,270.44
1,093
yoy growth (%)
-3.77
28.6
16.23
11.16
Raw materials
-1,119.85
-1,168.19
-939.18
-778.56
As % of sales
71.23
71.5
73.92
71.23
Employee costs
-73.58
-83.38
-58.27
-57.28
As % of sales
4.68
5.1
4.58
5.24
Other costs
-262.18
-254.36
-174.12
-170.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.67
15.56
13.7
15.56
Operating profit
116.48
127.87
98.85
87.02
OPM
7.4
7.82
7.78
7.96
Depreciation
-27.5
-26.34
-19.88
-17.53
Interest expense
-54.67
-60.17
-56.24
-48.1
Other income
5.88
3.58
2.43
5.47
Profit before tax
40.19
44.93
25.16
26.87
Taxes
-10.14
-11.05
-10.42
-7.11
Tax rate
-25.23
-24.6
-41.4
-26.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
30.05
33.87
14.74
19.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
30.05
33.87
14.74
19.75
yoy growth (%)
-11.28
129.74
-25.35
-40.5
NPM
1.91
2.07
1.16
1.8
