iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goodluck India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

970
(2.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goodluck India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,572.11

1,633.81

1,270.44

1,093

yoy growth (%)

-3.77

28.6

16.23

11.16

Raw materials

-1,119.85

-1,168.19

-939.18

-778.56

As % of sales

71.23

71.5

73.92

71.23

Employee costs

-73.58

-83.38

-58.27

-57.28

As % of sales

4.68

5.1

4.58

5.24

Other costs

-262.18

-254.36

-174.12

-170.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.67

15.56

13.7

15.56

Operating profit

116.48

127.87

98.85

87.02

OPM

7.4

7.82

7.78

7.96

Depreciation

-27.5

-26.34

-19.88

-17.53

Interest expense

-54.67

-60.17

-56.24

-48.1

Other income

5.88

3.58

2.43

5.47

Profit before tax

40.19

44.93

25.16

26.87

Taxes

-10.14

-11.05

-10.42

-7.11

Tax rate

-25.23

-24.6

-41.4

-26.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

30.05

33.87

14.74

19.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

30.05

33.87

14.74

19.75

yoy growth (%)

-11.28

129.74

-25.35

-40.5

NPM

1.91

2.07

1.16

1.8

Goodluck India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Goodluck India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.