Goodluck India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Goodluck India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

40.19

44.93

25.16

26.87

Depreciation

-27.5

-26.34

-19.88

-17.53

Tax paid

-10.14

-11.05

-10.42

-7.11

Working capital

66.67

123.74

18.67

56.8

Other operating items

Operating

69.22

131.27

13.53

59.01

Capital expenditure

11.25

138.5

15.87

-23.46

Free cash flow

80.47

269.77

29.4

35.55

Equity raised

690.27

556.8

461.92

414.97

Investing

-0.02

-1

0.03

-4.42

Financing

103.85

175.56

134.82

120.72

Dividends paid

0

0

0

1.65

Net in cash

874.58

1,001.13

626.17

568.48

