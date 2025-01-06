Goodluck India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
40.19
44.93
25.16
26.87
Depreciation
-27.5
-26.34
-19.88
-17.53
Tax paid
-10.14
-11.05
-10.42
-7.11
Working capital
66.67
123.74
18.67
56.8
Other operating items
Operating
69.22
131.27
13.53
59.01
Capital expenditure
11.25
138.5
15.87
-23.46
Free cash flow
80.47
269.77
29.4
35.55
Equity raised
690.27
556.8
461.92
414.97
Investing
-0.02
-1
0.03
-4.42
Financing
103.85
175.56
134.82
120.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
1.65
Net in cash
874.58
1,001.13
626.17
568.48
