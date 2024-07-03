Goodluck India Ltd Summary

Goodluck India Limited(Formerly known as Goodluck Steel Tubes Limited) was incorporated in Nov.86 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in 1994. The Company was promoted by M C Garg, K C Garg, Anil Kumar and K C Agarwal. The Company has evolved into one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of an assorted array of engineered steel products, under the aegis of mentor Mr. Mahesh Chandra Garg. At present, the Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of engineering product i.e. heavy engineered structure, transmission and distribution tower, CDW Tubes, Precision Tubes, Pipes, Sheets and forged engineering products at its manufacturing plant located at Sikandrabad, in Uttar Pradesh and Kutch in Gujarat. The Company commissioned its first plant in 1987. In 1993, it commenced the production of mining granite at Berhampur Plant in Orissa. In Apr.95, the Company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion project to expand the existing capacity of 32,000 tpa to 50,000 tpa. During the year 1999-2000, the company set-up cold rolling strip plant at its factory premises which became operational. Later on in 2006, it commissioned First Forging plant. In 2007, it commissioned First plant for ERW/ CDW Precision Tubes. In November, 2014, the Company inaugurated 30,000 MTPA manufacturing plant at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh. In 2015, it expanded the Engineering structured products to high growth sectors like Solar and Railways. It commissioned Kutch Plant for ERW Precision Tubes in 2018. In 2022, it added new machinery for increasing the capacity of Forging single piece to 14,000 Kgs and total capacity per annum to 30,000 MT.