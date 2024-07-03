iifl-logo-icon 1
D P Wires Ltd Share Price

329.1
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:40 PM

  • Open340.65
  • Day's High340.95
  • 52 Wk High593.9
  • Prev. Close340.6
  • Day's Low325.05
  • 52 Wk Low 327.25
  • Turnover (lac)64.3
  • P/E18.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value154.45
  • EPS18.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)510.12
  • Div. Yield0
D P Wires Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

340.65

Prev. Close

340.6

Turnover(Lac.)

64.3

Day's High

340.95

Day's Low

325.05

52 Week's High

593.9

52 Week's Low

327.25

Book Value

154.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

510.12

P/E

18.02

EPS

18.94

Divi. Yield

0

D P Wires Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Record Date: 22 Sep, 2023

31 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

8 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

D P Wires Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

D P Wires Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.78%

Non-Promoter- 25.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

D P Wires Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.5

13.57

13.57

13.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

210.69

177.9

138.22

109.09

Net Worth

226.19

191.47

151.79

122.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

466.72

283.86

330.72

207.19

yoy growth (%)

64.41

-14.16

59.61

6.04

Raw materials

-378.45

-220.02

-252.39

-157.24

As % of sales

81.08

77.5

76.31

75.89

Employee costs

-5.3

-5.78

-5.71

-4.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.4

22.26

24.28

14.93

Depreciation

-2.22

-1.95

-1.4

-1.17

Tax paid

-8.33

-5.57

-6.9

-5.1

Working capital

29.3

-9.08

23.19

12.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

64.41

-14.16

59.61

6.04

Op profit growth

42.53

-7.83

52.19

72.94

EBIT growth

41.9

-8.5

58.78

65.94

Net profit growth

44.26

-3.97

76.88

95.63

D P Wires Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT D P Wires Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PRAVEEN KATARIA

Director

Kantilal Kataria

Independent Director

Anil Kumar Mehta

Independent Director

Madhubala Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krutika Maheshwari

Whole Time Director & CFO

Arvind Kataria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by D P Wires Ltd

Summary

D P Wires Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name D P Wires Private Limited on 26th February 1998. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to D P Wires Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Company on 16th May 2017. Promoted by DP Wires Family Based in Ratlam, MP, the Company is a Leading Manufacturer of Specialized LRPC Strands, Specialized Steel Wires and Geomembrane Sheet.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Steel wires, plastic pipes and plastic films which find application in industries like oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure etc. All its manufacturing divisions are situated in a single premise at Industrial Estate, Ratlam. It is also engaged in power generation through 2 wind farms of 0.80 MW each in Village Okha-Madhi and Jodhpur in District Jamnagar.Plastic Products have been used in Lining of Canals, Landfills, Highway & Road Constructions, Ponds,Tanks, Water Reservoirs, Mining, and Solution Ponds and for corrosion Resistant on Steel tanks etc. Wire Products find application in construction, bridges, oil & gas, automobile springs, sleepers of railway track, national highways and state electricity board. In 2001-02, the Company started commercial production of wire drawing of high carbon, low carbon & alloy steel, polyethene and polyethene layflat tubing. In 2003-04, it started production of LRPC Strands used in bridges, flyovers etc. Later on, it kept on introducing n
Company FAQs

What is the D P Wires Ltd share price today?

The D P Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹329.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of D P Wires Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D P Wires Ltd is ₹510.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of D P Wires Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of D P Wires Ltd is 18.02 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of D P Wires Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D P Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D P Wires Ltd is ₹327.25 and ₹593.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of D P Wires Ltd?

D P Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.76%, 3 Years at 14.64%, 1 Year at -39.31%, 6 Month at -25.86%, 3 Month at -15.20% and 1 Month at -11.17%.

What is the shareholding pattern of D P Wires Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of D P Wires Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.22 %

