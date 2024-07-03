SectorSteel
Open₹340.65
Prev. Close₹340.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹64.3
Day's High₹340.95
Day's Low₹325.05
52 Week's High₹593.9
52 Week's Low₹327.25
Book Value₹154.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)510.12
P/E18.02
EPS18.94
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.5
13.57
13.57
13.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.69
177.9
138.22
109.09
Net Worth
226.19
191.47
151.79
122.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
466.72
283.86
330.72
207.19
yoy growth (%)
64.41
-14.16
59.61
6.04
Raw materials
-378.45
-220.02
-252.39
-157.24
As % of sales
81.08
77.5
76.31
75.89
Employee costs
-5.3
-5.78
-5.71
-4.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.4
22.26
24.28
14.93
Depreciation
-2.22
-1.95
-1.4
-1.17
Tax paid
-8.33
-5.57
-6.9
-5.1
Working capital
29.3
-9.08
23.19
12.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
64.41
-14.16
59.61
6.04
Op profit growth
42.53
-7.83
52.19
72.94
EBIT growth
41.9
-8.5
58.78
65.94
Net profit growth
44.26
-3.97
76.88
95.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PRAVEEN KATARIA
Director
Kantilal Kataria
Independent Director
Anil Kumar Mehta
Independent Director
Madhubala Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krutika Maheshwari
Whole Time Director & CFO
Arvind Kataria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by D P Wires Ltd
Summary
D P Wires Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name D P Wires Private Limited on 26th February 1998. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to D P Wires Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Company on 16th May 2017. Promoted by DP Wires Family Based in Ratlam, MP, the Company is a Leading Manufacturer of Specialized LRPC Strands, Specialized Steel Wires and Geomembrane Sheet.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Steel wires, plastic pipes and plastic films which find application in industries like oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure etc. All its manufacturing divisions are situated in a single premise at Industrial Estate, Ratlam. It is also engaged in power generation through 2 wind farms of 0.80 MW each in Village Okha-Madhi and Jodhpur in District Jamnagar.Plastic Products have been used in Lining of Canals, Landfills, Highway & Road Constructions, Ponds,Tanks, Water Reservoirs, Mining, and Solution Ponds and for corrosion Resistant on Steel tanks etc. Wire Products find application in construction, bridges, oil & gas, automobile springs, sleepers of railway track, national highways and state electricity board. In 2001-02, the Company started commercial production of wire drawing of high carbon, low carbon & alloy steel, polyethene and polyethene layflat tubing. In 2003-04, it started production of LRPC Strands used in bridges, flyovers etc. Later on, it kept on introducing n
Read More
The D P Wires Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹329.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D P Wires Ltd is ₹510.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of D P Wires Ltd is 18.02 and 2.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D P Wires Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D P Wires Ltd is ₹327.25 and ₹593.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
D P Wires Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.76%, 3 Years at 14.64%, 1 Year at -39.31%, 6 Month at -25.86%, 3 Month at -15.20% and 1 Month at -11.17%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.