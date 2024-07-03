Summary

D P Wires Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name D P Wires Private Limited on 26th February 1998. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to D P Wires Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Company on 16th May 2017. Promoted by DP Wires Family Based in Ratlam, MP, the Company is a Leading Manufacturer of Specialized LRPC Strands, Specialized Steel Wires and Geomembrane Sheet.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Steel wires, plastic pipes and plastic films which find application in industries like oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure etc. All its manufacturing divisions are situated in a single premise at Industrial Estate, Ratlam. It is also engaged in power generation through 2 wind farms of 0.80 MW each in Village Okha-Madhi and Jodhpur in District Jamnagar.Plastic Products have been used in Lining of Canals, Landfills, Highway & Road Constructions, Ponds,Tanks, Water Reservoirs, Mining, and Solution Ponds and for corrosion Resistant on Steel tanks etc. Wire Products find application in construction, bridges, oil & gas, automobile springs, sleepers of railway track, national highways and state electricity board. In 2001-02, the Company started commercial production of wire drawing of high carbon, low carbon & alloy steel, polyethene and polyethene layflat tubing. In 2003-04, it started production of LRPC Strands used in bridges, flyovers etc. Later on, it kept on introducing n

