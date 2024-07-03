D P Wires Ltd Summary

D P Wires Limited was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name D P Wires Private Limited on 26th February 1998. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to D P Wires Limited pursuant to conversion into a Public Company on 16th May 2017. Promoted by DP Wires Family Based in Ratlam, MP, the Company is a Leading Manufacturer of Specialized LRPC Strands, Specialized Steel Wires and Geomembrane Sheet.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Steel wires, plastic pipes and plastic films which find application in industries like oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure etc. All its manufacturing divisions are situated in a single premise at Industrial Estate, Ratlam. It is also engaged in power generation through 2 wind farms of 0.80 MW each in Village Okha-Madhi and Jodhpur in District Jamnagar.Plastic Products have been used in Lining of Canals, Landfills, Highway & Road Constructions, Ponds,Tanks, Water Reservoirs, Mining, and Solution Ponds and for corrosion Resistant on Steel tanks etc. Wire Products find application in construction, bridges, oil & gas, automobile springs, sleepers of railway track, national highways and state electricity board. In 2001-02, the Company started commercial production of wire drawing of high carbon, low carbon & alloy steel, polyethene and polyethene layflat tubing. In 2003-04, it started production of LRPC Strands used in bridges, flyovers etc. Later on, it kept on introducing new products on the basis of demand and production capacity.The Company entered into PPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for sale of electricity generated through these wind farms for a period of 20 years. Both these wind farms were installed on turnkey basis by Eneron India Pvt. Ltd. in 2006-07. The Company developed a renowned name in the field of steel wire and plastic industry having ISO 9001-2008 certification that highlights the capability and facilities requisite for the development of the best in class PE Film, Plastic Films, Pond Lining Film, HDPE Film, Cap Covers, Wires, and others. The products are durable and highly efficient owing to which, it regularly receive huge appreciation from the customers. At present, there are only three suppliers who are dealing in Stranded Wires and they are an approved supplier of various Government authorities like National Highway Authority in India (NHAI), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), Public Works Department (PWD), Central Public Work Department (CPWD), Railways, large public and private sector industries etc. Due to increased overseas demand and technological advancement, the Company has wide opportunities to expand its business operations and product base across the globe.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 35,84,000 Equity Shares in September, 2017 by raising capital aggregating to Rs 26.89 Crores.