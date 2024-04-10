|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Apr 2024
|2 May 2024
|D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on May 02, 2024 D P WIRES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 02-May-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/04/2024) D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 02, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024) D P Wires Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 02, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results . EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/05/2024) Clarification on delayed submission on Proceedings of EGM held on 02.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)
