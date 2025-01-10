D P Wires Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.5
13.57
13.57
13.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.69
177.9
138.22
109.09
Net Worth
226.19
191.47
151.79
122.66
Minority Interest
Debt
1.07
2.14
13.18
7.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.08
0.07
0
0
Total Liabilities
227.34
193.68
164.97
130.62
Fixed Assets
32.39
31.41
27.98
22.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.36
0.22
0.17
0.1
Networking Capital
147.6
128.78
128.53
102.31
Inventories
27.9
49.65
47.1
25.35
Inventory Days
19.82
Sundry Debtors
98.33
86.99
87.81
62.39
Debtor Days
48.79
Other Current Assets
56.45
49.99
24.69
37.65
Sundry Creditors
-21.17
-22.09
-8.92
-4.15
Creditor Days
3.24
Other Current Liabilities
-13.91
-35.76
-22.15
-18.93
Cash
46.98
33.27
8.29
5.27
Total Assets
227.33
193.68
164.97
130.61
