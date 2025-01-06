D P Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.4
22.26
24.28
14.93
Depreciation
-2.22
-1.95
-1.4
-1.17
Tax paid
-8.33
-5.57
-6.9
-5.1
Working capital
29.3
-9.08
23.19
12.11
Other operating items
Operating
51.15
5.65
39.16
20.76
Capital expenditure
2.17
9.16
-13.14
1
Free cash flow
53.32
14.81
26.02
21.76
Equity raised
170.06
136.8
102.09
77.66
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.61
-14.02
21.72
2.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
232.99
137.6
149.84
101.59
