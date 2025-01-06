iifl-logo-icon 1
D P Wires Ltd Cash Flow Statement

329.1
(-3.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:40 PM

D P Wires Ltd

D P Wires FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.4

22.26

24.28

14.93

Depreciation

-2.22

-1.95

-1.4

-1.17

Tax paid

-8.33

-5.57

-6.9

-5.1

Working capital

29.3

-9.08

23.19

12.11

Other operating items

Operating

51.15

5.65

39.16

20.76

Capital expenditure

2.17

9.16

-13.14

1

Free cash flow

53.32

14.81

26.02

21.76

Equity raised

170.06

136.8

102.09

77.66

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

9.61

-14.02

21.72

2.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

232.99

137.6

149.84

101.59

