|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
466.72
283.86
330.72
207.19
yoy growth (%)
64.41
-14.16
59.61
6.04
Raw materials
-378.45
-220.02
-252.39
-157.24
As % of sales
81.08
77.5
76.31
75.89
Employee costs
-5.3
-5.78
-5.71
-4.53
As % of sales
1.13
2.03
1.72
2.18
Other costs
-49.76
-34.76
-47.33
-28.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.66
12.24
14.31
13.9
Operating profit
33.2
23.29
25.27
16.6
OPM
7.11
8.2
7.64
8.01
Depreciation
-2.22
-1.95
-1.4
-1.17
Interest expense
-1.09
-1.34
-1.51
-1.31
Other income
2.52
2.27
1.93
0.82
Profit before tax
32.4
22.26
24.28
14.93
Taxes
-8.33
-5.57
-6.9
-5.1
Tax rate
-25.7
-25.03
-28.43
-34.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.07
16.69
17.38
9.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
24.07
16.69
17.38
9.82
yoy growth (%)
44.26
-3.97
76.88
95.63
NPM
5.15
5.87
5.25
4.74
