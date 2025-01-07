iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

D P Wires Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

332.05
(0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR D P Wires Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

466.72

283.86

330.72

207.19

yoy growth (%)

64.41

-14.16

59.61

6.04

Raw materials

-378.45

-220.02

-252.39

-157.24

As % of sales

81.08

77.5

76.31

75.89

Employee costs

-5.3

-5.78

-5.71

-4.53

As % of sales

1.13

2.03

1.72

2.18

Other costs

-49.76

-34.76

-47.33

-28.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.66

12.24

14.31

13.9

Operating profit

33.2

23.29

25.27

16.6

OPM

7.11

8.2

7.64

8.01

Depreciation

-2.22

-1.95

-1.4

-1.17

Interest expense

-1.09

-1.34

-1.51

-1.31

Other income

2.52

2.27

1.93

0.82

Profit before tax

32.4

22.26

24.28

14.93

Taxes

-8.33

-5.57

-6.9

-5.1

Tax rate

-25.7

-25.03

-28.43

-34.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.07

16.69

17.38

9.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

24.07

16.69

17.38

9.82

yoy growth (%)

44.26

-3.97

76.88

95.63

NPM

5.15

5.87

5.25

4.74

D P Wires : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR D P Wires Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.