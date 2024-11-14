iifl-logo-icon 1
D P Wires Ltd Board Meeting

D P Wires CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
D.P. Wires Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve D P WIRES has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
To consider other approve 26th Annual Board Report and AGM date TIme and venue and business matters D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.for the approval of 26th AGM date time and Venue and Notice of the AGM (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting ,Approval of 26th AGM date venue and time and Notice of the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
D.P. Wires Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For Quarter Ended On 30.06.2024 D P Wires Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. Unaudited Results Quarter 1 Fy 2024-25 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
D.P. Wires Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve D P Wires Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results and other business matters. D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
D.P. Wires Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Other Business Matters D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 08/04/2024) Other Business Matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
D.P. Wires Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation To consider unaudited Financial results for the Quarter Ended on 31.12.2023 D P Wires Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

