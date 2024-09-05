D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 04, 2024.for the approval of 26th AGM date time and Venue and Notice of the AGM D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) D P Wires Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/10/2024)