D P Wires Ltd Management Discussions

Financial Year 2022-23 - A Glance

MACRO-ECONOMIC SCENARIO

Global inflation is expected to subside only gradually, from an estimated 9.3 percent in 2022 to 6.7 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024. It is expected that major central banks might end their tightening cycles by mid-year as inflation slows, but rates will remain high in 2023 24. The Global GDP trends and forecasts is shown below:

However, developing economies will observe comparatively higher growth rates. The emerging market and developing economies across all regions are expected to grow by ~4.2 percent in 2024. Moreover, India will continue to be the bright spot in the world economy, accounting for ~15 percent of global growth in 2023.

Despite strong global headwinds and tighter domestic monetary policy, India is still expected to grow between 6.5 percent and 7.0 percent. This reflects Indias underlying economic resilience and ability to recoup, renew, and re-energize the growth drivers of the economy.

Global steel production has increased from 850 MT in 2000 to 1,878.5 MT in 2022, due to an increase in demand (majorly because of rapid industrialization). Steel production grew at an accelerated rate of ~6 percent from 2000 to 2008. The growth was fueled by China, Japan, the US, Russia, and Germany. During the same period, China and Indias steel production grew at a CAGR of 18.7 percent and 10 percent, respectively. In 2006, India became the fifth-largest steel- producing country. The years 2008 2015 saw a steady growth in global steel production led by China, Japan, and India. During this period, steel production in China and India grew at a CAGR of 7 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively. India surpassed the USA in 2015 to emerge as the third-largest steel producer after China and Japan. The next seven years saw decent growth in steel production amidst the impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent shortage of raw materials. However, India overtook Japan to become the second-largest producer of steel in 2018. Today, the global steel industry remains a critical part of the global economy, with China being the worlds largest producer of steel, followed by India, Japan, the US, and Russia. The Global crude steel production trend of China, India and Rest of the World is shown in Figure below:

Overview of Indian Steel Industry

India Worlds Second Largest producer of Crude Steel

India is the second-largest producer of crude steel globally with 125.5 MT of crude steel production in FY 23, registering an increase of ~4.8 percent compared with 119.8 MT produced in FY 22. Indias crude steel production grew at a CAGR of 7.2 percent from 2000 to

India is the second-largest producer of crude steel globally with 125.5 MT of crude steel production in FY 23, registering an increase of ~4.8 percent compared with 119.8 MT produced in FY 22. Indias crude steel production grew at a CAGR of 7.2 percent from 2000 to 2022. Crude steel production fell by ~6.4 percent during FY 21 to 102.1 MT as most of the steel-producing regions witnessed a decline in crude steel output (due to production cuts amidst a more stringent lockdown in the country). However, the domestic steel industry witnessed a significant boost in production levels growing at ~17.4 percent to reach 119.8 MT in FY 22.

There has been a gradual shift in steel production routes over the past few years from induction furnaces to Electric Arc furnaces (EAF) by steel producers, primarily due to the inferior quality of products through the former route. The share of steel production through the Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF) route is expected to increase in the future (mainly due to better product quality and the low availability of graphite electrodes).

At present, India produces 55 percent of its steel through the EAF/IF (Electric Arc Furnace/ Induction

Furnace) route. However, the NSP envisages reducing this share to 35 40 percent while the remaining 55 60 percent is envisaged to come from the Blast Furnace route. Globally, the share of the EAF/ IF route is considerably small at 26.8 percent while that of China is a mere 9 percent.

S. No. Company Existing Capacity in MT (FY22) Expansion Plans in MT (FY30) 1 JSW 27 50 2 Tata Steel 20.6 40 3 SAIL 23.3 50 4 JSPL 9.6 50 5 AMNS 9 30 Sub-total 89.5 220

Steel manufacturing companies in India are classified into integrated steel producers and secondary producers based on their presence in the value chain. Integrated players, such as JSPL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, Essar Steel, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam account for ~61 percent of the total finished steel production. Traditionally, India was a net importer of finished however, the tide turned in FY17 when India became a net exporter. With the only exception in FY19, India has always been a net exporter of finished steel since then.

Even during FY23 when the government had imposed export duty on steel products for half of the year, India has still managed to be a net exporter. Finished Steel trade in India. Some key factors that helped India revive its trade deficit finished steel include domestic support to the industry, the introduction of anti-dumping duties and safeguard duties for steel products. The latest anti-dumping duties imposed by India include the import of stainless steel, seamless tubes, and pipes from China and the import of electro galvanized steel from Korea RP, Japan, and Singapore. All such measures were not only directed to restrict the import of steel products at a competitive landed price, but also to improve capacity utilization, price realization, and profitmargins for domestic producers.

In FY22, exports and imports of finished steel stood at 13.49 MT and 4.67 MT, respectively. In FY22, Indias export rose by 25.1% YoY, compared with 2021. Indias per capita consumption of steel grew at a CAGR of 4.43% from 46 kgs in FY08 to 74.10 kgs in FY19. In July 2022 exports of finished steel stood at 3.80 lakh MT.

The government has proposed to introduce new Brand India labelling norms for certain steel products manufactured under identified quality control metrics. The label steel, would be given to products manufactured by following 13 sector specific metrics designed by the steel . consultation with the industry. These metrics includes the production process, location, product design and quality standards for steel products.

Currently, SAIL and Jindal Stainless will initiate a pilot manufacturing process of these world class steel products that would carry the Brand India label. After the completion of the pilot process, the government proposes to bring all local steel manufacturers to join the initiative and start promoting Brand India Steel in domestic as well as global markets. This will set new benchmarks for credibility and quality and strengthen countrys domestic manufacturing in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and showcase the strength of the Indian steel industry by leveraging the ‘Brand India label on steel products in both domestic and export markets.

Indian Economy

Opportunities for the Indian Steel Industry

Self-reliance and emergenceas a manufacturing hub

The Indian government has embarked on ambitious missions such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat PLI scheme was recently introduced for multiple sectors.

Renewable energy and battery storage

Industry consolidation Government has set an ambitious target to achieve 450GW renewable energy by 2030.Batteries will enable current energy transition towards electric mobility, integration of renewable energy through grid scale storage and increase energy access in India.

Global Recycling and circular steel economy

Urbanisation

Transition to circular steel economy and Trends production of steel through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, lower resource Indian consumption and lower energy utilization.

Government has notified the steel scrap recycling policy in 2019 to enable availability of De-carbonisation quality domestic scrap to the steel sector. and sustainability

Infrastructure

Investments in physical and digital infrastructure via theSmart Cities mission, PMAY, Digital India Protectionism and will be instrumental in meeting the needs of Industry 4.0 resource nationalism connectivity and urbanization

Further, Government has taken various steps to boost the sector including the introduction of National Steel Policy 2017 and allowing 100% Foreign Direct Investment

(FDI) in the steel sector under the automatic route. According to the data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), between April 2000 - September 2022, Indian metallurgical industries attracted FDI inflows of US$ 17.09 billion. The Governments National Steel Policy 2017 aims to increase the per capita steel consumption to 160 kgs by

2030-31.

The Government has also promoted policy which provides a minimum value addition of 15% in notified steel products covered under preferential procurement.

In 2019, the Government introduced Steel Scrap

Recycling Policy with an aim to reduce import.

The industry is also benefitting from the developments happening across various industries. The new Vehicle Scrappage policy will help in reducing the steel prices since the policy enables recycling the materials used in old vehicles.

Advantage India

1. Robust Demand

Indias finished steel consumption stood at 75.34 MT in April-November 2022.

According to Mr. Arnab Kumar Hazra, Deputy Secretary-General of Indian Steel Association, in CY23, crude steel production is expected to touch 134 MT finished production to around 127-128 MT.

To drive post COVID-19 economic recovery, for the government has planned investments in roads, railways, metro connectivity, industrial parks, industrial corridors, DFC, transportation of water, oil and gas, transmission towers, affordable housing. All these sectors will drive demand for steel.

2. Competitive Advantage

In April-November 2022, the production of crude steel in India stood at 81.96 MT.

Easy availability of low-cost manpower and presence of abundant iron ore reserves make India competitive in the global set up.

India is home to fifth-of iron ore in the world.

3. Policy Support

In October 2021, the government announced guidelines for the approved specialty steel production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme.

Export duty of 30% has been levied on iron ore* (lumps and fines) to ensure supply to the domestic steel industry.

Under the Union Budget 2023-24, the reserves government allocated Rs. 70.15 crore (US$ 8.6 million) to the Ministry of Steel.

4. Increasing Investment

To achieve steel capacity build-up of 300 MTPA by 2030, India would need to invest US$ 156.08 billion by 2030- 31.

The industry is witnessing consolidation of players, which has led to investment by entities from other sectors. The ongoing consolidation also presents an opportunity to global players to enter the Indian market.

Outlook

Our key segment of business is Wire division and Plastic Division. We have expanded our capacity by 3 times in last 5 years in wire division. In plastics division, our capacity is increased by 2 times in last 5 years of business. We continue to grow faster with facing challenges and overcome with all obstacles.

Strengthening Capacities to enable Growth

Planning to expand capacities further to enable growth

We further planning to expand our footprint to emerging markets and therefore we need to expand further capacities in wire and plastic division. Our primary focus on wire division in which we are planning to increase our bandwidth and meet our customers requirements.

The Company has wide basket of products which cater to our customers across the globe with presence in countries like Nepal, Oman, Doha, Muscat, Sri Lanka. R&DDepartment of the Company looks after the innovation and also takes into consideration the standards laid down under the ISO certification 9001:2015. Atpresent there are only three suppliers who are dealing in Stranded Wires andwe are an approved supplier of various

Government authorities like NationalHighway Authority in India(NHAI), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited(NTPC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited(DM-RC), Public Work Department(PWD), Central Public Work

Department(CPWD), Railways, large public and private sector industries. Due to increased overseas demand and technological advancement the Company has vide opportunities to expand its existing production capacity, business operations and product base across the

Globe.

The development of a countrys infrastructure is vital to the growth of its sectors and the overalleconomy. There is an opportunity for DP Wires Limited to become more organized, through growth and acquisitions. This would improve overall construction quality. Strong population growth and a growing economy is fueling demand for infrastructure. The governmentis looking to attract private companies to invest in infrastructure through public-private partnership (PPPs). With emphasis on “Vocal for local”, the company sees many opportunities in renewable power in India. We have set up wind energy based 2 wind farms of 0.80 MW each in village

Okha-Madhi and Jodhpur in District Jamnagar, Gujarat. These wind farms are connected by 33kV grid capacity Enercon Site, sub-station at Bhogat.Global slowdown in international market, logistics and transportation hurdles, increased competition, technological changes etc. remains as threats.