To

The Members D P WIRES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of D P WIRES LIMITED (ithe Company!), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31 st, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the financial statements!).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (ithe Act!) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31 st, 2024, and its Profit and Other Comprehensive Income, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors! Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of Key Audit Matters S.No. Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our audit 1 Uncertain tax positions n Indirect Taxes The Company has uncertain tax matters pending litigations under various indirect tax laws. The litigation involves significant judgement to determine the possible outcome based on which accounting treatment is given to the disputed amount. Given the magnitude of potential outflow of economic resources and uncertainty of potential outcome, uncertain tax positions are considered to be key audit matters. [Refer Note 35 to the financial statements.] Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: • Obtained details of uncertain tax position and gained understanding thereof; 1 Obtained details of tax assessments and also demands raised; • Along with our internal tax experts, read and analysed relevant communication with the authorities; • Evaluated advice obtained by the management from legal consultants on possible outcome of the litigation; • Discussed with senior management and evaluated management is assumptions regarding provisions made or reflected as contingent liabilities; • Assessed whether the disclosures for uncertain tax positions are in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 on Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets!.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors! Report Thereon

The Companyis Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board is Report including Annexures to Board is Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholderis Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors! Report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management is and Board of Directors! Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company is Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Company is ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Company is financial reporting process.

Auditors! Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor is report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial statements made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company is ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor is report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor is report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors! report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor is Report) Order, 2020 (ithe Orderi), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of

sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4

of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31 st, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31 st, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors! Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements -- Refer Note-35 to the financial statements.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or

loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend for the year.

(vi) (a) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintain

ing its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(b) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1 st, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31 st, 2024.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditoris Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements! section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of D f WIRES LIMITED on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31 st, 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property,

Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during financial year 2021-22. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during financial year 2021-22.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) recorded in the books of accounts of the Company are held in the name of the Company. In respect of Immovable Property taken on lease, the lease agreements are in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such

verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business. It has been explained to us that the discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to books and records were not more than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventory and the variation has been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the year. On the examination of records, it has been observed that the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in Agreement with the books of account of the Company except for the following discrepancies:

in Lakhs]

Nature of Statement furnished before the Banks/Financial Institutions Quarter ending to which the amount relates Amount as per books of accounts Amount as per Statements f ot furnished to gu Bank/F.I. Difference Reasons for Differences, as informed by the management Stock Statement containing details of Inventories 30th June;, 2023 4,000.05 4,002.05 - Primarily, due to non inclusion of Certain Items of inventory while furnishing the statement to the Bank, with the result that Inventory Statements submitted to the banks contained a lesser value than the actual inventory held 30th September, 202? 3,898.39 3,517.95 380.44 31st December, 2023 3,555.66 3,330.66 225.00 31st March, 2024 2,789.92 2,787.33 2.59 Statement containing details of Trade Receivables 30th June, 2023 12,024.31 6,701.32 5,322.99 Primarily, due to non inclusion of Certain Debtors while furnishing the statement to the Bank 30th September, 2023 16,129. 76 5,742.03 10,387.73 31st December, 2023 12,536.76 5,784.68 6,752.08 31st March, 2024 9,833.17 IGN=RIGHT>6,581.60 3,251.57

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted secured and unsecured loans to companies and other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not made any investment in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms and limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedure carried on by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the details of loans provided by the Company to companies are given herewith in a tabular form, as under :

in Lakhs]

Particulars Subsidiary Joint Venture Associate Others Aggregate amount of loan advanced during the year ended 31 st March, 2024 Nil Nil Nil 6155.00 Balance outstanding as at Balance sheet date i.e. 31 st March, 2024 Nil Nil Nil Nil

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of secured and unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, the loan has been granted without any security and without stipulating any schedule of repayment of principal and interest. As the loan is repayable on demand along with interest, the question as to regularity of the repayment or interest receipts does not arise.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, there being no stipulated schedule of repayment and the Company having not demanded the repayment of loan, the loan so granted has not become overdue.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has granted loans to its related parties, without any security, repayable on demand and which does not specify any terms and period of repayment, the details of which are mentioned below:

in Lakhs] Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Others (a) Aggregate of total loans/ advances in nature of loan 6155.00 - 6155.00 - (b) Out of total loans and advances, repayable on demand / agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 6155.00 - 6155.00 - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loan to the total loans [b/a*100] 100% - 100% -

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, in

our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees! state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities though there has been a marginal delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amount payable in respect of aforesaid dues were in arrears as on March 31 st, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees! state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except for the following:

in Lakhs]

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Involved Amount Deposited Period to which the amount relates (FY) Forum where the dispute is pending MP VAT Act, 2002 Value Added Tax 10.23 4.76 2016-17 M.P.C.T Appellate Board, Bhopal (A) 10.23 4.76 Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 16.74 14.01 2013-14 Central Sales Tax Appellate Authority, Indore 92.33 40.27 2016-17 Entry Tax Act, 1976 (B) 109.07 54.28 Entry Tax Appellate Authority, Indore Entry Tax 5.76 2.31 2014-15 (C) 5.76 2.31 The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2.03 0.16 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals), Indore (D) 2.03 0.16 Total (A+B+C+D) 127.09 61.51

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis ot our examination ot the records ot the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared as Willful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilized during the year for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally

accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Sec- tion143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3 (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. (xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and Management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has during the year spent the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility as required under sub-section(5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of D P WIRES LIMITED on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31 st, 2024, we report that: We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of D P WIRES LIMITED (‘the Company) as of 31st , March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Management is Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company is management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company is policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditor is judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company is internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Financial Statements

A company is internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company is internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.