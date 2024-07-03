SectorSteel
Open₹193.7
Prev. Close₹193.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.53
Day's High₹195
Day's Low₹193.7
52 Week's High₹734.6
52 Week's Low₹140
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)244.12
P/E487.5
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.97
8.28
8.28
8.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.37
14.5
16.29
14.44
Net Worth
88.34
22.78
24.57
22.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
106.58
97.96
76.66
68.43
yoy growth (%)
8.79
27.77
12.03
17.74
Raw materials
-95.53
-94.16
-69.77
-61.31
As % of sales
89.63
96.12
91
89.59
Employee costs
-1.53
-1.96
-1.53
-1.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.03
-4.68
1.76
1.46
Depreciation
-1.27
-1.25
-0.4
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.27
-0.76
-0.03
Working capital
3.89
13.64
-0.52
2.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.79
27.77
12.03
17.74
Op profit growth
-574.38
-143.4
7.09
69.75
EBIT growth
-323.85
-185.74
12.21
73.38
Net profit growth
-178.54
-596.36
-30.2
797.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Joint Managing Director
Mukesh Patel
Joint Managing Director
Dinesh Patel
Director
Karshan Patel
Independent Director
Hetika Kinger
Independent Director
Dinesh Dhanji Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shwetal Maliwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Surani Steel Tubes Ltd
Summary
Surani Steel Tubes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Surani Steel Private Limited on July 31, 2012. Further, the name of the Company changed to Surani Steel Tubes Private Limited on August 13, 2018. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Surani Steel Tubes Limited on September 12, 2018. Surani Steels modernized and state of the art production facility is based at Gujarat. The Company is having presence in Commercial, Structural and Engineering Sector with wider range of ERW Pipes. It carries out a Quality Management System certified in accordance with well maintained UT Machine, Hydro testing Machine and many other types of equipment in its premises which checks from, Raw material to Finished Goods.Surani Steel, the venture of Vinayak Group, is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Electric Resistance Welding Mild Steel (ERW MS) Pipes (round pipes, square and rectangular hollow Sections) in various specifications, sizes ranging from 20NB to 100NB and also in the trading of Hot Rolled Coil and HR Slit Coils.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company for manufacturing and Supply of ERW pipes. It has also been granted the IS 4923:1997 and IS 1161:2014 Quality Standard License from Bureau of Indian Standards. The Company set up a new manufacturing facility to manufacture ERW MS Pipes (round pipes, square and rectangular hollow Sections) in various specifications,
Read More
The Surani Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹244.12 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd is 487.5 and 3.03 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surani Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹140 and ₹734.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.21%, 3 Years at 80.79%, 1 Year at -40.55%, 6 Month at -49.59%, 3 Month at -28.73% and 1 Month at -2.40%.
