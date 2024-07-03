iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Share Price

195
(0.67%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open193.7
  • Day's High195
  • 52 Wk High734.6
  • Prev. Close193.7
  • Day's Low193.7
  • 52 Wk Low 140
  • Turnover (lac)10.53
  • P/E487.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)244.12
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

193.7

Prev. Close

193.7

Turnover(Lac.)

10.53

Day's High

195

Day's Low

193.7

52 Week's High

734.6

52 Week's Low

140

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

244.12

P/E

487.5

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:19 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.22%

Non-Promoter- 62.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 62.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

43.97

8.28

8.28

8.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

44.37

14.5

16.29

14.44

Net Worth

88.34

22.78

24.57

22.72

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

106.58

97.96

76.66

68.43

yoy growth (%)

8.79

27.77

12.03

17.74

Raw materials

-95.53

-94.16

-69.77

-61.31

As % of sales

89.63

96.12

91

89.59

Employee costs

-1.53

-1.96

-1.53

-1.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.03

-4.68

1.76

1.46

Depreciation

-1.27

-1.25

-0.4

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.27

-0.76

-0.03

Working capital

3.89

13.64

-0.52

2.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.79

27.77

12.03

17.74

Op profit growth

-574.38

-143.4

7.09

69.75

EBIT growth

-323.85

-185.74

12.21

73.38

Net profit growth

-178.54

-596.36

-30.2

797.69

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Surani Steel Tubes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Joint Managing Director

Mukesh Patel

Joint Managing Director

Dinesh Patel

Director

Karshan Patel

Independent Director

Hetika Kinger

Independent Director

Dinesh Dhanji Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shwetal Maliwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Surani Steel Tubes Ltd

Summary

Surani Steel Tubes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Surani Steel Private Limited on July 31, 2012. Further, the name of the Company changed to Surani Steel Tubes Private Limited on August 13, 2018. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Surani Steel Tubes Limited on September 12, 2018. Surani Steels modernized and state of the art production facility is based at Gujarat. The Company is having presence in Commercial, Structural and Engineering Sector with wider range of ERW Pipes. It carries out a Quality Management System certified in accordance with well maintained UT Machine, Hydro testing Machine and many other types of equipment in its premises which checks from, Raw material to Finished Goods.Surani Steel, the venture of Vinayak Group, is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Electric Resistance Welding Mild Steel (ERW MS) Pipes (round pipes, square and rectangular hollow Sections) in various specifications, sizes ranging from 20NB to 100NB and also in the trading of Hot Rolled Coil and HR Slit Coils.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company for manufacturing and Supply of ERW pipes. It has also been granted the IS 4923:1997 and IS 1161:2014 Quality Standard License from Bureau of Indian Standards. The Company set up a new manufacturing facility to manufacture ERW MS Pipes (round pipes, square and rectangular hollow Sections) in various specifications,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Surani Steel Tubes Ltd share price today?

The Surani Steel Tubes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹195 today.

What is the Market Cap of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹244.12 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd is 487.5 and 3.03 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Surani Steel Tubes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd is ₹140 and ₹734.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd?

Surani Steel Tubes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.21%, 3 Years at 80.79%, 1 Year at -40.55%, 6 Month at -49.59%, 3 Month at -28.73% and 1 Month at -2.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Surani Steel Tubes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 62.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Surani Steel Tubes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.