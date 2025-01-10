Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
43.97
8.28
8.28
8.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
44.37
14.5
16.29
14.44
Net Worth
88.34
22.78
24.57
22.72
Minority Interest
Debt
42.36
11.33
14.95
18.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.5
0.57
0.64
0.59
Total Liabilities
131.2
34.68
40.16
41.51
Fixed Assets
10.43
4.6
12.13
13.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.13
0.13
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
86.18
29.15
27.77
27.82
Inventories
63.3
17.32
26.86
21.69
Inventory Days
74.27
Sundry Debtors
1.3
13.3
5.03
7.11
Debtor Days
24.34
Other Current Assets
24.62
5.24
7
2.96
Sundry Creditors
-2.28
-5.46
-6.13
-3.13
Creditor Days
10.71
Other Current Liabilities
-0.76
-1.25
-4.99
-0.81
Cash
34.56
0.8
0.13
0.16
Total Assets
131.21
34.69
40.16
41.51
