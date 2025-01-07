Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
106.58
97.96
76.66
68.43
yoy growth (%)
8.79
27.77
12.03
17.74
Raw materials
-95.53
-94.16
-69.77
-61.31
As % of sales
89.63
96.12
91
89.59
Employee costs
-1.53
-1.96
-1.53
-1.2
As % of sales
1.43
2
2
1.75
Other costs
-2.31
-3.34
-1.86
-2.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.17
3.41
2.43
3.87
Operating profit
7.19
-1.51
3.49
3.26
OPM
6.75
-1.54
4.55
4.77
Depreciation
-1.27
-1.25
-0.4
-0.5
Interest expense
-1.96
-2
-1.36
-1.31
Other income
0.07
0.09
0.03
0.02
Profit before tax
4.03
-4.68
1.76
1.46
Taxes
-0.13
-0.27
-0.76
-0.03
Tax rate
-3.43
5.75
-43.4
-2.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.89
-4.95
0.99
1.43
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.89
-4.95
0.99
1.43
yoy growth (%)
-178.54
-596.36
-30.2
797.69
NPM
3.65
-5.06
1.3
2.09
