Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

189.95
(2.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:52:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

106.58

97.96

76.66

68.43

yoy growth (%)

8.79

27.77

12.03

17.74

Raw materials

-95.53

-94.16

-69.77

-61.31

As % of sales

89.63

96.12

91

89.59

Employee costs

-1.53

-1.96

-1.53

-1.2

As % of sales

1.43

2

2

1.75

Other costs

-2.31

-3.34

-1.86

-2.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.17

3.41

2.43

3.87

Operating profit

7.19

-1.51

3.49

3.26

OPM

6.75

-1.54

4.55

4.77

Depreciation

-1.27

-1.25

-0.4

-0.5

Interest expense

-1.96

-2

-1.36

-1.31

Other income

0.07

0.09

0.03

0.02

Profit before tax

4.03

-4.68

1.76

1.46

Taxes

-0.13

-0.27

-0.76

-0.03

Tax rate

-3.43

5.75

-43.4

-2.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.89

-4.95

0.99

1.43

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.89

-4.95

0.99

1.43

yoy growth (%)

-178.54

-596.36

-30.2

797.69

NPM

3.65

-5.06

1.3

2.09

