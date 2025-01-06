iifl-logo-icon 1
Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

185.25
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Surani Steel Tub FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.03

-4.68

1.76

1.46

Depreciation

-1.27

-1.25

-0.4

-0.5

Tax paid

-0.13

-0.27

-0.76

-0.03

Working capital

3.89

13.64

-0.52

2.96

Other operating items

Operating

6.51

7.42

0.06

3.88

Capital expenditure

0.08

11.84

-0.01

0.79

Free cash flow

6.6

19.26

0.05

4.67

Equity raised

21.08

23.46

2.74

0.23

Investing

0

0.03

0

0.09

Financing

-1.46

15.74

11.09

10.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.22

58.5

13.88

15.85

