Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.03
-4.68
1.76
1.46
Depreciation
-1.27
-1.25
-0.4
-0.5
Tax paid
-0.13
-0.27
-0.76
-0.03
Working capital
3.89
13.64
-0.52
2.96
Other operating items
Operating
6.51
7.42
0.06
3.88
Capital expenditure
0.08
11.84
-0.01
0.79
Free cash flow
6.6
19.26
0.05
4.67
Equity raised
21.08
23.46
2.74
0.23
Investing
0
0.03
0
0.09
Financing
-1.46
15.74
11.09
10.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.22
58.5
13.88
15.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.