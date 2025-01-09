Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Management Discussions

Indian Economy

Indias economy has achieved a remarkable milestone, with its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surging by 8.2% in the fiscal year 2024, solidifying its position as the worlds fastest-growing major economy, once again, three times in a row.

The manufacturing sector played a pivotal role in this extraordinary growth, boasting an impressive expansion rate of 9.9%. Additionally, increased government investment in infrastructure and a significant uptick in domestic consumption contributed to this remarkable economic upswing, collectively propelling Indias economy to unprecedented heights.

Retail inflation was effectively managed at 5.4%, the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic. This achievement places Indias retail inflation below the averages for emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) and the global average. The decline in inflation was primarily due to a reduction in core inflation, which includes both goods and services.

Indias foreign exchange reserves also saw a notable increase during FY 24. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), reserves rose by US$ 68 billion, influenced by substantial inflows from foreign portfolio investments and banking capital and valuation effects.

The country achieved a record high in overall exports, totalling US$ 776.68 billion, surpassing the previous years record of US$ 776.40 billion. This increase was driven by a strong performance in services exports, which offset a 3.11% decline in merchandise exports.

Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) surged 11.7% to C20.18 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2023-

24. The average monthly GST collection rose to C 1.68 lakh crore, compared to C1.5 lakh crore the previous year. After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for FY 23-24 was C18.01 lakh crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 13.4%. This robust increase highlights significant improvements in GST revenue and tax collection efficiency.

Outlook

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) foresees India maintaining its position as the worlds fastest-growing major economy in 2024, with an updated growth forecast of 6.8%, up from the earlier projection of 6.5%. This revised estimate underscores Indias resilience and potential for continued expansion despite global economic uncertainties.

The analysts are optimistic about Indias economic trajectory, highlighting sustained strength in the services and industrial sectors. Notably, the construction and real estate industries are expected to play pivotal roles in this growth. As inflationary pressures moderate, there will be opportunities for policymakers to adjust financial conditions to support economic stability.

Looking further ahead, a gradual reduction in Indias fiscal deficit and government debt is well anticipated. This positive outlook is supported by strong economic growth and ongoing efforts by the government to consolidate fiscal resources, positioning India for long-term economic stability and development.

Indian Infrastructure

Indias aspiration to become a US $26 trillion economy hinges significantly on advancements in key sectors, with infrastructure development playing a pivotal role in this growth trajectory. To achieve this, investments in infrastructure are crucial, particularly when aligned with initiatives aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business. This approach is essential for improving efficiency and managing costs effectively.

Infrastructure development remains a cornerstone of Indias long-term goals for 2047. The government has committed a substantial 3.3% of GDP and a C23 lakh crore investment for 2023-2024. Capital spending on infrastructure has nearly doubled, increasing from 1.6% of GDP in 2018-19 to 3.2% in 2023-24.

Government Initiatives

The Indian government has strongly committed to infrastructure development through several major initiatives. The US$ 1.3 trillion Gati Shakti national master plan stands out as a cornerstone, setting the stage for systemic and impactful reforms in the sector. This initiative has already shown substantial progress in transforming infrastructure systems.

Infrastructure development is prioritised to meet the ambitious goal of reaching a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2025.

Key initiatives include the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), along with Make in India and the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, all designed to support the sectors growth.

Financial Commitments and Projections

In the Interim Budget 2024-25, the capital investment allocation for infrastructure increased by 11.1% to C11.11 lakh crore (US$ 133.86 billion), representing 3.4% of GDP. For FY 2023-24, the capital outlay for Railways has been set at C.2.55 lakh crore (US$ 30.72 billion), marking a 5.8% increase from the previous year.

The National Infrastructure Pipeline, which initially started with 6,835 projects, has expanded to 9,142 projects spanning 34 sub-sectors. Currently, 2,476 projects are in the development phase with an estimated investment of US$ 1.9 trillion. Notably, nearly half of these projects are focused on transportation, with 3,906 specifically dedicated to roads and bridges.

Impact on Steel Demand

Given its status as the largest steel consumer, the infrastructure sector is a key beneficiary of the governments focus. This has propelled steel consumption in India, even amidst a subdued global market.

Deloitte projects a robust 5-7.3% CAGR in overall steel demand over the next decade, reaching 221-275 million tonnes by FY34. The governments initiatives, including Gati Shakti, Make in India, and other flagship programs, are expected to fuel steel consumption across the country, including in rural areas.

The development of 11 industrial corridors under the Gati Shakti master plan is anticipated to be a significant driver of steel demand in the coming years.

The concerted effort towards infrastructure development, supported by substantial financial investments and strategic initiatives, is set to be a key driver of Indias economic growth. As infrastructure expands, it will not only enhance economic efficiency but also stimulate significant growth in related sectors such as steel, underscoring the integral role of infrastructure in Indias journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.

According to provisional statistics, steel consumption grew 13.6 per cent in FY24, reaching 136 million tonnes (mt), according to a CRISIL report. The upward trend was supported by strong finished steel production, which increased 12.7 per cent year-on-year, reaching 139 mt, the report said.

Indian Water Infrastructure

Growing Water Demands and Challenges

Indias rapid socio-economic growth over recent decades has significantly increased the demand for water across various sectors, including agriculture, industry, and domestic use. Groundwater, which plays a critical role in meeting these needs, is facing depletion due to factors such as global warming and over extraction. The decreasing availability of surface water, especially during the summer months, has intensified the reliance on groundwater resources. This trend underscores the pressing need for sustainable management practices to ensure the long-term availability of water.

Market Trends and Projections

The water infrastructure construction market, valued at USD 69.8 billion in 2023, is projected to expand to USD 107.4 billion by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Government Initiatives and Funding

In response to the burgeoning demand for water infrastructure, the Indian government is actively investing in the sector. Annual Union Budget allocations are substantial, supporting initiatives aimed at improving water infrastructure.

Key programs include:

• Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM): Launched in August 2019, this mission focuses on providing safe and adequate drinking water to all rural households. As of the end of 2023, the mission has successfully connected nearly 14 crore households, marking significant progress from 11 crore connections at the beginning of the year. For 2023-24, the government has allocated a gross budgetary support of C70,000 crore for JJM.

• Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT): This scheme is dedicated to improving urban water supply and infrastructure.

• National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG): This mission focuses on rejuvenating the Ganga River, aiming to improve water quality and availability.

These initiatives, along with other focused projects, are enhancing access to safe, reliable, and affordable tap water through network augmentations, treatment upgrades, metering improvements, and reduction of water losses.

Oil and Gas Pipelines

Pipelines are the backbone of Indias energy transportation system, which is crucial in safely and efficiently delivering oil, gas, and petroleum products across the nation. This extensive network ensures a steady flow of these vital resources from production sites to refineries, industrial hubs, and, ultimately, to consumers.

Natural Gas Grid: Powering the Nation

India prioritises an interconnected National Gas Grid to guarantee the accessible and equitable distribution of natural gas throughout the country.

Currently, a network of approximately 17,000 km of operational pipelines exists. To achieve the vision of a National Gas Grid, an additional 15,500 km are under . development. This expansion will ensure easy availability of natural gas across all regions, potentially fostering uniform economic and social progress.

India: A Leader in Pipeline Development

According to Global Energy Monitor, India is a major player in global oil pipeline development, ranking among the top five. This commitment is evident in the ongoing construction of 1,630 km of pipelines, placing India second globally in this category. Additionally, India has proposed an additional 1,194 km, securing the 10th spot internationally.

Pipelines underpin Indias energy infrastructure, facilitating development and economic growth by ensuring the efficient and reliable movement of crucial resources like oil and gas. With ongoing and proposed projects, India continues to be a leader in pipeline development, paving the way for a more secure and prosperous future.

Steel Industry

Steel has long been a cornerstone of industrialisation, serving as a fundamental raw material and an essential intermediary product. Its production and consumption are often used as key indicators of a nations economic progress. In this context, the steel industry is not merely a sector but a driving force behind industrial advancement and economic growth.

The Indian steel industry exemplifies modernity with its advanced steel mills and ongoing commitment to modernisation. This includes continuous upgrades to enhance energy efficiency and optimise older plants.

In FY24, Indias production metrics reflected substantial activity: crude steel production reached 143.6 million tones (MT), while finished steel production totalled 138.5 MT. During the same period, finished steel consumption amounted to 135.90 MT. Furthermore, the per-capita steel consumption in FY23 was recorded at 86.7 kilograms, highlighting steels significant role in industry and everyday life.

Steel Pipes and Tubes

Indias steel pipes and tubes market is experiencing robust growth, with its valuation estimated at USD 32.88 billion in 2023. This sector is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6.43% between 2024 and 2030, reaching a projected value of USD 37.69 billion by 2030.

Several factors are driving this upward trend, including the burgeoning oil and gas industry, increased global demand for steel pipes, a thriving transportation sector, and a construction industry rebounding from the pandemics impact. Moreover, substantial investments in research and development to enhance production capabilities further fuel market growth.

The India Steel Pipes and Steel Tubes Market is experiencing considerable growth due to the implementation of stringent environmental regulations.

Increasing environmental awareness and introducing rigorous emission and energy use standards are pivotal in shaping the market dynamics. The steel industry is under escalating pressure to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance sustainability across manufacturing processes. In response, steel tube manufacturers are adopting eco-friendly practices, incorporating recycled materials, and improving energy efficiency in production.

A growing demand for lightweight, high-strength steel tubes contributes to better energy efficiency and a reduced environmental impact. This trend aligns with regulatory requirements and meets the evolving preferences of consumers and industries for more sustainable products. As a result, these factors drive market dynamics, foster innovation, and encourage the adoption of green practices within the steel tube sector.

The oil and gas sector is the markets cornerstone, accounting for the largest revenue share. Steel pipes are indispensable for transporting gas and liquid across various applications, with low alloy or carbon steel being the primary material. The choice of pipe for specific applications hinges on critical factors such as inside diameter, ductility, yield strength, and pressure rating, highlighting their crucial role in diverse industrial processes.

In terms of volume, the market stood at 6.98 million tons in 2023 and is anticipated to reach 7.66 million tons by 2030. The steel pipes and tubes industry significantly contributes to Indias overall steel consumption, constituting approximately 8% of the total.

Company Overview

Surani Steel Tubes Limited is a distinguished manufacturer and supplier of premium ERW pipes and steel tubes. Founded in July 2012, the Company leverages decades of industry expertise to deliver exceptional products. Led by seasoned professionals with a proven track record in ERW MS pipe and steel tube production, Surani is committed to becoming a leading provider to diverse industrial sectors. The companys state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and advanced technology form the cornerstone of its operations.

Human Resource

Surani Steel Tubes Limited is committed to cultivating a future-oriented workforce. By fostering a premier work environment and providing ample growth opportunities, the Company has assembled a high-performing team aligned with its mission and values. A strong emphasis on accountability and ownership empowers employees to actively contribute to the Companys success. As of 31st March, 2024, the Company had - employees.

Financial Performance

Ratio As at March 31, 2024 As at March 31, 2023 % variance Current Ratio (times)(Note 1) 2.72 2.03 33.87% Debt - Equity Ratio (times) 0.48 0.50 -3.59% Debt Service Coverage Ratio (Times)(Note 2) 0.10 0.04 154.48% "Return on Equity (ROE) (%)(Note 3)" 0.90% -7.57% -111.91% Inventory turnover ratio (Times)(Note 4) 3.73 5.41 -30.97% Trade receivables turnover ratio (Times)(Note 5) 21.25 13.49 57.58% Trade payables turnover ratio (Times)(Note 6) 50.67 19.56 159.02% Net capital turnover ratio (Times)(Note 7) 3.21 7.85 -59.15% Net profit ratio (%)(Note 8) 0.00 -0.01 -122.26% Return on Capital employed (Times)(Note 9) 0.01 -0.01 -150.30% Return on investment (%) N. A. N. A. N. A.

Explanation for change in the ratio by more than 25%

1. The current assets are increased compared to increase in current liability, hence there is increase in ratio.

2. Debt service coverage ratio increase due to increase in EBITDA.

3. Return on equity ratio higher due to increase in net profit after tax.

4. It has reduced because of considerable increase in inventory vis-a-vis turnover.

5. Trade receivables turnover ratio increased due to lower trade receivable and increased turnover.

6. Trade payable turnover ratio increased due to lower trade payable and increased purchases.

7.It has reduced because of considerable increase in average working capital vis-a-vis turnover.

8. Due to increase in profit after tax for current year as compared to previous year.

9. Due to increase in earnings before tax and finance costs as compared to previous year.

Internal Control System and Adequacy

Surani Steel Tubes Limited has implemented a comprehensive internal control framework commensurate with its size and operations. Designed to ensure the reliability of financial and operational information, compliance with regulations, asset protection, and adherence to corporate policies, the system encompasses all critical business functions.

The companys advanced ERP system and robust procedures facilitate accurate financial and operational reporting while meeting statutory requirements. The internal audit function conducts regular assessments of business operations, promptly reporting findings to management. Internal audit reports are subjected to thorough review by management and the Audit Committee, with necessary corrective actions implemented.

Environment, Social And Governance (Esg) Responsibility

Surani Steel Tubes Limited proactively involves itself in community engagement to foster social development and contribute to societal advancement. Improving a companys environmental impact is not only essential for the planet but also increasingly important for business success. Companies with robust ESG practices tend to perform better financially over the long term. Its not just about doing good; its also smart business. With a firm commitment to environmental conservation, the Company advocates for renewable energy sources.

At Surani Steel Tubes Limited, fostering a positive and inclusive work environment is of utmost importance, with a focus on promptly addressing stakeholder grievances and concerns. The Company is dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction, prioritising employee safety, and well-being and fostering enhanced stakeholder engagement through meaningful interactions

In its pursuit of objectivity and transparency, the Company entrusts reputable firms with the oversight of diverse audit functions. With statutory, internal, and secretarial audits conducted by distinct entities and fortified by the vigilant oversight of independent Board members, Surani Steel Tubes Limited maintains a robust and transparent governance framework.

Risk Management

Surani Steel Tubes Limiteds risk strategy is underpinned by a carefully defined risk appetite shaped by factors such as industry conditions, available liquidity, and earnings targets within acceptable volatility levels. These parameters serve as a benchmark for the Companys operating divisions.

The companys risk management framework is integrated into strategic and operational functions, proactively focusing on identifying, assessing, and mitigating current and emerging risks. This approach aims to enhance the business models resilience and sustain profitable growth.

Cautionary statement

Statements in this document/discussion relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations, maybe forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Important factors that could make a difference to your Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the market in which the Company operates, changes in Government regulations, tax laws and other statutes and other incidental factors.