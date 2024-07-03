Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Summary

Surani Steel Tubes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Surani Steel Private Limited on July 31, 2012. Further, the name of the Company changed to Surani Steel Tubes Private Limited on August 13, 2018. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Surani Steel Tubes Limited on September 12, 2018. Surani Steels modernized and state of the art production facility is based at Gujarat. The Company is having presence in Commercial, Structural and Engineering Sector with wider range of ERW Pipes. It carries out a Quality Management System certified in accordance with well maintained UT Machine, Hydro testing Machine and many other types of equipment in its premises which checks from, Raw material to Finished Goods.Surani Steel, the venture of Vinayak Group, is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Electric Resistance Welding Mild Steel (ERW MS) Pipes (round pipes, square and rectangular hollow Sections) in various specifications, sizes ranging from 20NB to 100NB and also in the trading of Hot Rolled Coil and HR Slit Coils.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified company for manufacturing and Supply of ERW pipes. It has also been granted the IS 4923:1997 and IS 1161:2014 Quality Standard License from Bureau of Indian Standards. The Company set up a new manufacturing facility to manufacture ERW MS Pipes (round pipes, square and rectangular hollow Sections) in various specifications, sizes ranging from 100NB to 300NB.During the year 2018-19, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 24,84,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 12.92 Crore.