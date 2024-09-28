Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of 12th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding proceedings of the 12th Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024) Surani Steel Tubes Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)