|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Results for the period ended on September 30, 2024 in machine readable form.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 100000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants at its meeting held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 11,81,070 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants at its meeting held on June 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the exchange about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 08, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|15 Jan 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.