Surani Steel Tubes Ltd Board Meeting

195
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Surani Steel Tub CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Financial Results for the period ended on September 30, 2024 in machine readable form.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 100000 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants at its meeting held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Board Meeting29 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 11,81,070 equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants at its meeting held on June 29, 2024.
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the exchange about the Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 08, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
To consider Fund Raising Surani Steel Tubes Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/01/2024)

