Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd Share Price

60.3
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.3
  • Day's High60.3
  • 52 Wk High89.25
  • Prev. Close60.3
  • Day's Low60.3
  • 52 Wk Low 52
  • Turnover (lac)0.96
  • P/E32.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.95
  • Div. Yield0
Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

60.3

Prev. Close

60.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.96

Day's High

60.3

Day's Low

60.3

52 Week's High

89.25

52 Week's Low

52

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.95

P/E

32.42

EPS

1.86

Divi. Yield

0

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:27 AM

06 Jan, 2025|08:27 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.10%

Non-Promoter- 36.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.35

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.62

0.15

0.05

Net Worth

3.97

0.17

0.07

Minority Interest

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd

Summary

Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited started their business in April 2012 in the name of Perfect Wire Industries, Partnership Firm, as a manufacturer and exporter of various types of wires, such as Spring Steel Wire, High Carbon Wire, Galvanised Wire or GI Wire, Round Stitching Wire, Flat Stitching Wire, Mild Steel (M.S.) & Low Carbon Wire, H.B. & H.H.B. Wire, Annealed Wire, Brass Wire, Copper Wire, Stainless Steel Wire, Spiral Wires, Binding Wires, Bailing Wires and all types & sizes of Wire Ropes made of high carbon or SS Wire With or without PVC Coating for multiple applications under the brand name of Excellent. The Company also manufacture packaging products like PP Strapping Rolls and BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes. It supply products to various industries viz. Packaging, Engineering, Stationery, Imitation Jewellry, Wires & Cable etc. Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited was incorporated as Excellent Wires and Packaging Private Limited on March 16, 2021 with the Registrar of Companies, at Mumbai. The status of the Company is changed to Public Limited and the name of Company has been changed to Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 30, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company began manufacturing of wire and wire products by renting production facilities of Perfect Wire Industries vide agreement dated June 01, 2021. It further started sale of Galvanized wires, started sale of Brass wires and then began the ne
Company FAQs

What is the Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd share price today?

The Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd is ₹26.95 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd is 32.42 and 1.42 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd is ₹52 and ₹89.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd?

Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -26.51%, 3 Month at -12.67% and 1 Month at -13.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.99 %

