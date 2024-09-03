Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹60.3
Prev. Close₹60.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.96
Day's High₹60.3
Day's Low₹60.3
52 Week's High₹89.25
52 Week's Low₹52
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.95
P/E32.42
EPS1.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.35
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.62
0.15
0.05
Net Worth
3.97
0.17
0.07
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd
Summary
Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited started their business in April 2012 in the name of Perfect Wire Industries, Partnership Firm, as a manufacturer and exporter of various types of wires, such as Spring Steel Wire, High Carbon Wire, Galvanised Wire or GI Wire, Round Stitching Wire, Flat Stitching Wire, Mild Steel (M.S.) & Low Carbon Wire, H.B. & H.H.B. Wire, Annealed Wire, Brass Wire, Copper Wire, Stainless Steel Wire, Spiral Wires, Binding Wires, Bailing Wires and all types & sizes of Wire Ropes made of high carbon or SS Wire With or without PVC Coating for multiple applications under the brand name of Excellent. The Company also manufacture packaging products like PP Strapping Rolls and BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes. It supply products to various industries viz. Packaging, Engineering, Stationery, Imitation Jewellry, Wires & Cable etc. Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited was incorporated as Excellent Wires and Packaging Private Limited on March 16, 2021 with the Registrar of Companies, at Mumbai. The status of the Company is changed to Public Limited and the name of Company has been changed to Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 30, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company began manufacturing of wire and wire products by renting production facilities of Perfect Wire Industries vide agreement dated June 01, 2021. It further started sale of Galvanized wires, started sale of Brass wires and then began the ne
Read More
The Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd is ₹26.95 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd is 32.42 and 1.42 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd is ₹52 and ₹89.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -26.51%, 3 Month at -12.67% and 1 Month at -13.80%.
