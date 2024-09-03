Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd Summary

Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited started their business in April 2012 in the name of Perfect Wire Industries, Partnership Firm, as a manufacturer and exporter of various types of wires, such as Spring Steel Wire, High Carbon Wire, Galvanised Wire or GI Wire, Round Stitching Wire, Flat Stitching Wire, Mild Steel (M.S.) & Low Carbon Wire, H.B. & H.H.B. Wire, Annealed Wire, Brass Wire, Copper Wire, Stainless Steel Wire, Spiral Wires, Binding Wires, Bailing Wires and all types & sizes of Wire Ropes made of high carbon or SS Wire With or without PVC Coating for multiple applications under the brand name of Excellent. The Company also manufacture packaging products like PP Strapping Rolls and BOPP Self Adhesive Tapes. It supply products to various industries viz. Packaging, Engineering, Stationery, Imitation Jewellry, Wires & Cable etc. Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited was incorporated as Excellent Wires and Packaging Private Limited on March 16, 2021 with the Registrar of Companies, at Mumbai. The status of the Company is changed to Public Limited and the name of Company has been changed to Excellent Wires and Packaging Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 30, 2024 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company began manufacturing of wire and wire products by renting production facilities of Perfect Wire Industries vide agreement dated June 01, 2021. It further started sale of Galvanized wires, started sale of Brass wires and then began the new manufacturing plant at Kamothe Village, at Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The production capacity of the Company increased at Palghar by acquiring new machineries in 2023-24 and presently has moved the manufacturing facility from Panvel to Palghar in 2024. At present, the Company is engaged in the sale of broad categories of products consisting of Brass Wires & Products, Steel Wires & Products, Other Products viz. Packaging Products.The Company is planning to raise money from public through IPO aggregating to Rs 12.6 Crore by issuing 14,00,000 Equity Shares.