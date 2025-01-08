Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.35
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
3.62
0.15
0.05
Net Worth
3.97
0.17
0.07
Minority Interest
Debt
2.24
2.25
1.09
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.24
2.42
1.16
Fixed Assets
1.99
0.14
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.49
2.13
1.03
Inventories
1.61
1.26
0.83
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.33
1.62
1.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.36
0.08
0.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.58
-0.75
-1.23
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.08
-0.03
Cash
0.76
0.15
0.01
Total Assets
6.24
2.42
1.17
