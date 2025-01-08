iifl-logo-icon 1
Excellent Wires and Packaging Ltd Balance Sheet

56.45
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.35

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

3.62

0.15

0.05

Net Worth

3.97

0.17

0.07

Minority Interest

Debt

2.24

2.25

1.09

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.24

2.42

1.16

Fixed Assets

1.99

0.14

0.13

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.49

2.13

1.03

Inventories

1.61

1.26

0.83

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.33

1.62

1.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.36

0.08

0.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.58

-0.75

-1.23

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.08

-0.03

Cash

0.76

0.15

0.01

Total Assets

6.24

2.42

1.17

