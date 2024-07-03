Summary

Vaswani Industries Ltd. was incorporated on July 22, 2003 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and obtained Certificate of Business Commencement on February 10, 2004. The Company was established with the object for manufacturing & trading of Iron Ore Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, HB Wires and generation of Power.Vaswani Industries Ltd, a part of Vaswani Group of Companies, is the largest producer of Sponge Iron in Central India. It is one of the reputed group of Chhattisgarh. The production facilities are currently located in Sondra Village, Raipur. The Group has a chain of value-added products which include Induction Furnance, Sponge Iron, Power, Steel Billet, Rolling Mill, TMT Bars, Forgings & Casting. Presently, the Company is having capacity of producing 6000 MT of Forging Quality , casting one heat of 10 metric tons Material .During the year 2003-04, the company installed their first kiln of 1x100 TPD sponge iron. During the year 2005-06, they expanded the capacity to 2x100 TPD due to increased demand.During the year 2007-08, the company installed 3 Induction Furnaces with a capacity of 36000 MT for manufacturing of Steel Billets & Ingots utilising in-house production of Sponge Iron. Also, they commenced power generation of 7.5 MW 5 MW from Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (WHRB) and 2.5 MW from Coal) for captive consumption.In the year 2009, the company started selling surplus power generated to private power companies namely Lanco Electric

Read More