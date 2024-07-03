Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹60.12
Prev. Close₹54.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,067
Day's High₹65.53
Day's Low₹57.64
52 Week's High₹73.88
52 Week's Low₹28.5
Book Value₹39.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)176.88
P/E15.92
EPS3.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.65
82.65
76.83
72.36
Net Worth
121.65
112.65
106.83
102.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
314.33
352.4
318.77
237.32
yoy growth (%)
-10.8
10.54
34.32
2.88
Raw materials
-252.67
-298.77
-249.27
-177.84
As % of sales
80.38
84.78
78.19
74.93
Employee costs
-6.08
-5.42
-4.62
-3.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.14
0.16
3.3
2.52
Depreciation
-4.32
-5.36
-5.2
-5.39
Tax paid
-1.08
-2.68
-2.13
1.97
Working capital
3.94
8.2
8.85
11.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.8
10.54
34.32
2.88
Op profit growth
34.23
-21.61
8.14
-288.17
EBIT growth
39.49
-18.65
13.91
-180.7
Net profit growth
-261.09
-317.26
-74.25
-119.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
389.34
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
389.34
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Yashwant Vaswani
Independent Director
Ashok Suri
Independent Director
Satyawati Parashar
Additional Director
Babu Lal Baghwar
Additional Director
Rituraj Paswani
Additional Director
Satyanarayan Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sakshi Agarwal
Reports by Vaswani Industries Ltd
Summary
Vaswani Industries Ltd. was incorporated on July 22, 2003 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and obtained Certificate of Business Commencement on February 10, 2004. The Company was established with the object for manufacturing & trading of Iron Ore Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, HB Wires and generation of Power.Vaswani Industries Ltd, a part of Vaswani Group of Companies, is the largest producer of Sponge Iron in Central India. It is one of the reputed group of Chhattisgarh. The production facilities are currently located in Sondra Village, Raipur. The Group has a chain of value-added products which include Induction Furnance, Sponge Iron, Power, Steel Billet, Rolling Mill, TMT Bars, Forgings & Casting. Presently, the Company is having capacity of producing 6000 MT of Forging Quality , casting one heat of 10 metric tons Material .During the year 2003-04, the company installed their first kiln of 1x100 TPD sponge iron. During the year 2005-06, they expanded the capacity to 2x100 TPD due to increased demand.During the year 2007-08, the company installed 3 Induction Furnaces with a capacity of 36000 MT for manufacturing of Steel Billets & Ingots utilising in-house production of Sponge Iron. Also, they commenced power generation of 7.5 MW 5 MW from Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (WHRB) and 2.5 MW from Coal) for captive consumption.In the year 2009, the company started selling surplus power generated to private power companies namely Lanco Electric
Read More
The Vaswani Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaswani Industries Ltd is ₹176.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vaswani Industries Ltd is 15.92 and 1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaswani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaswani Industries Ltd is ₹28.5 and ₹73.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vaswani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.74%, 3 Years at 44.50%, 1 Year at 84.49%, 6 Month at 61.57%, 3 Month at -20.80% and 1 Month at 10.03%.
