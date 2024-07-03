iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaswani Industries Ltd Share Price

58.96
(7.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:34:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.12
  • Day's High65.53
  • 52 Wk High73.88
  • Prev. Close54.61
  • Day's Low57.64
  • 52 Wk Low 28.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,067
  • P/E15.92
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.61
  • EPS3.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)176.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vaswani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

60.12

Prev. Close

54.61

Turnover(Lac.)

1,067

Day's High

65.53

Day's Low

57.64

52 Week's High

73.88

52 Week's Low

28.5

Book Value

39.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

176.88

P/E

15.92

EPS

3.42

Divi. Yield

0

Vaswani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vaswani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vaswani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.12%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 39.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vaswani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30

30

30

30

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

91.65

82.65

76.83

72.36

Net Worth

121.65

112.65

106.83

102.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

314.33

352.4

318.77

237.32

yoy growth (%)

-10.8

10.54

34.32

2.88

Raw materials

-252.67

-298.77

-249.27

-177.84

As % of sales

80.38

84.78

78.19

74.93

Employee costs

-6.08

-5.42

-4.62

-3.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.14

0.16

3.3

2.52

Depreciation

-4.32

-5.36

-5.2

-5.39

Tax paid

-1.08

-2.68

-2.13

1.97

Working capital

3.94

8.2

8.85

11.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.8

10.54

34.32

2.88

Op profit growth

34.23

-21.61

8.14

-288.17

EBIT growth

39.49

-18.65

13.91

-180.7

Net profit growth

-261.09

-317.26

-74.25

-119.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

389.34

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

389.34

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.66

Vaswani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vaswani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Yashwant Vaswani

Independent Director

Ashok Suri

Independent Director

Satyawati Parashar

Additional Director

Babu Lal Baghwar

Additional Director

Rituraj Paswani

Additional Director

Satyanarayan Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sakshi Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vaswani Industries Ltd

Summary

Vaswani Industries Ltd. was incorporated on July 22, 2003 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and obtained Certificate of Business Commencement on February 10, 2004. The Company was established with the object for manufacturing & trading of Iron Ore Pellets, Sponge Iron, Steel Billets, HB Wires and generation of Power.Vaswani Industries Ltd, a part of Vaswani Group of Companies, is the largest producer of Sponge Iron in Central India. It is one of the reputed group of Chhattisgarh. The production facilities are currently located in Sondra Village, Raipur. The Group has a chain of value-added products which include Induction Furnance, Sponge Iron, Power, Steel Billet, Rolling Mill, TMT Bars, Forgings & Casting. Presently, the Company is having capacity of producing 6000 MT of Forging Quality , casting one heat of 10 metric tons Material .During the year 2003-04, the company installed their first kiln of 1x100 TPD sponge iron. During the year 2005-06, they expanded the capacity to 2x100 TPD due to increased demand.During the year 2007-08, the company installed 3 Induction Furnaces with a capacity of 36000 MT for manufacturing of Steel Billets & Ingots utilising in-house production of Sponge Iron. Also, they commenced power generation of 7.5 MW 5 MW from Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (WHRB) and 2.5 MW from Coal) for captive consumption.In the year 2009, the company started selling surplus power generated to private power companies namely Lanco Electric
Company FAQs

What is the Vaswani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vaswani Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vaswani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vaswani Industries Ltd is ₹176.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vaswani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vaswani Industries Ltd is 15.92 and 1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vaswani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vaswani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vaswani Industries Ltd is ₹28.5 and ₹73.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vaswani Industries Ltd?

Vaswani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.74%, 3 Years at 44.50%, 1 Year at 84.49%, 6 Month at 61.57%, 3 Month at -20.80% and 1 Month at 10.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vaswani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vaswani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.12 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 39.84 %

