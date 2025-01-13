Vaswani Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30
30
30
30
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
91.65
82.65
76.83
72.36
Net Worth
121.65
112.65
106.83
102.36
Minority Interest
Debt
32.87
35.85
52.87
41.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.36
8.72
7.54
6.77
Total Liabilities
162.88
157.22
167.24
150.77
Fixed Assets
55.96
51.21
54.08
56.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.25
7.25
7.22
7.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
77.07
86.81
97.52
79.55
Inventories
46.15
49.01
38.95
45.15
Inventory Days
52.42
Sundry Debtors
18.28
49.15
50.08
53.71
Debtor Days
62.36
Other Current Assets
38.57
32.55
58.27
26.43
Sundry Creditors
-19.3
-35.27
-37.99
-34.1
Creditor Days
39.59
Other Current Liabilities
-6.63
-8.63
-11.79
-11.64
Cash
22.62
11.95
8.4
7.87
Total Assets
162.9
157.22
167.22
150.78
No Record Found
