Vaswani Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

60.13
(3.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vaswani Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

314.33

352.4

318.77

237.32

yoy growth (%)

-10.8

10.54

34.32

2.88

Raw materials

-252.67

-298.77

-249.27

-177.84

As % of sales

80.38

84.78

78.19

74.93

Employee costs

-6.08

-5.42

-4.62

-3.6

As % of sales

1.93

1.53

1.45

1.51

Other costs

-37.16

-34.48

-47.38

-39.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.82

9.78

14.86

16.72

Operating profit

18.41

13.71

17.49

16.18

OPM

5.85

3.89

5.48

6.81

Depreciation

-4.32

-5.36

-5.2

-5.39

Interest expense

-9.4

-10.26

-9.52

-8.72

Other income

0.46

2.08

0.52

0.46

Profit before tax

5.14

0.16

3.3

2.52

Taxes

-1.08

-2.68

-2.13

1.97

Tax rate

-21.01

-1,639.13

-64.83

78.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.06

-2.52

1.16

4.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.06

-2.52

1.16

4.5

yoy growth (%)

-261.09

-317.26

-74.25

-119.53

NPM

1.29

-0.71

0.36

1.89

