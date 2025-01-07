Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
314.33
352.4
318.77
237.32
yoy growth (%)
-10.8
10.54
34.32
2.88
Raw materials
-252.67
-298.77
-249.27
-177.84
As % of sales
80.38
84.78
78.19
74.93
Employee costs
-6.08
-5.42
-4.62
-3.6
As % of sales
1.93
1.53
1.45
1.51
Other costs
-37.16
-34.48
-47.38
-39.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.82
9.78
14.86
16.72
Operating profit
18.41
13.71
17.49
16.18
OPM
5.85
3.89
5.48
6.81
Depreciation
-4.32
-5.36
-5.2
-5.39
Interest expense
-9.4
-10.26
-9.52
-8.72
Other income
0.46
2.08
0.52
0.46
Profit before tax
5.14
0.16
3.3
2.52
Taxes
-1.08
-2.68
-2.13
1.97
Tax rate
-21.01
-1,639.13
-64.83
78.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.06
-2.52
1.16
4.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.06
-2.52
1.16
4.5
yoy growth (%)
-261.09
-317.26
-74.25
-119.53
NPM
1.29
-0.71
0.36
1.89
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.