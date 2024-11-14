Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Vaswani Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to inter alia consider approve and take on record the unaudited (standalone/consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 have considered and approved Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

We would like to inform you that, pursuant to the special resolution passed on 20th September, 2024 by the members of the Company in the Annual General Meeting and in pursuance of the In-principal approval Letter No.NSE/LIST/43607 dated 17th October, 2024 of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and Letter No.LOD/PREF/HC/FIP/1139/2024-25 dated 15th October, 2024 of BSE Limited, the Board of Directors have approved the allotment of 13,46,153 (Thirteen Lakh Forty Six Thousand One Hundred Fifty Three) equity shares at a Face Value of Rs.10 each and security premium of Rs.42 per equity shares on preferential basis to the Promoter allotee

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Vaswani Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday October 3 2024 at 2:00 PM inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited (Consolidated) Financial results of the company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today (i.e) 03.10.2024 have approved and conside Un-audited Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Annual report of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 The Notice Convening the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company. To decide the Day Date Time and Venue for the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company. To decide Cutoff Date for e-voting purpose in the 21st Annual General Meeting of the Company. To decide the date for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. To authorize Link lntime India Pvt. Ltd (Registrar & Transfer Agent) to provide facility and support for conducting E- Voting at AGM. To Appoint Scrutinizer for the scrutiny of E-Voting Results and the AGM Proceedings The decision to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM)/Postal Ballot/Annual General Meeting for approval of the shareholders for issuing Equity shares on preferential basis. To Appoint Mr. Pawan Kumar Jha as an Additional Director (Executive Director). Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024 which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Reg 33, The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14.08.2024 have considered and approved unaudited standalone Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, we are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, July 19, 2024, considered and approved, inter alia, the following items of business: 1. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor: Re-appointment of M/s. Mayank Arora & Co., a Firm of Company Secretaries of Mumbai, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25. 2. Re-appointment of Cost Auditor: Re-appointment of M/s. Sanat Joshi & Associates, Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor: Appointment of M/s. Agrawal Jain & Co., Chartered Accountants, as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 1 May 2024

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone) Financial Results of the company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 11/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 11/05/2024 has been revised to 22/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 have considered and approved Audited Standalone Financial Results, Audited statement of Asset and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement of the company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 along with the Unmodified Independent Auditors Reports of the Statutory Auditors on the Standalone Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. To consider & approve audited Standalone financial result for the year ended 31st march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

1)Appointment of Mr. Jitendra Verma (DIN: 09517346) as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Director, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of Vaswani Industries limited. 2) Adoption of new set of Articles of Association of the Company as per the Companies Act, 2013. 3) Adoption of new set of Memorandum of Association of the Company as per the Companies Act, 2013. 4) Approval of revision in managerial remuneration to be paid to Mr. Yashwant Vaswani, (DIN 01627408) Whole Time Director of the company. 5) The decision to hold Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM)/Postal Ballot for approval of the shareholders along with notice and other relevant documents shall be submitted in due course 1. Appointment of Mr. Jitendra Verma 2.Adoption of New Set of Article of association. 3.Adoption of new set of Memorandum of association. 4. Approval of Revision in managerial remuneration of Mr. Yashwant Vaswani (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 22 Mar 2024

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be convened on Friday April 5 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at Bahesar Road Near Cycle Park Village Sondra Siltara Phase-II Raipur (C.G)-493221 inter-alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve a proposal for raising funds by way of the issue of equity shares through Private Placement/ Preferential Issue as may be decided by the Board subject to such statutory/ regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of shareholders of the Company wherever required. The Board if required would also consider conducting an Extraordinary General Meeting/ Postal Ballot to seek shareholders approval inter alia in respect of the aforesaid proposal(s) if the same are approved by the Board. The Board Meeting to be held on 05/04/2024 has been revised to 20/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 05/04/2024 has been revised to 20/04/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024) This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today at 4.00 P.M on Saturday, 20thApril, 2024 and outcome of the meeting is as under: 1. ISSUANCE OF EQUITY SHARES OF THE COMPANY ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS: The Board of Directors of the company has approved to raise funds upto Rs.7,00,00,000 by way of issue of equity shares on a preferential basis as per Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, subject to approval of shareholders and other authorities concerned. 2. DISPOSAL OF SHARES OF C.G.ISPAT PRIVATE LIMITED HELD AS INVESTMENT The Board of Directors of the company has approved sale of 20,77,250 equity shares in C.G.Ispat Private Limited, an Associate Company of the Company, held as investment in order to raise funds for the development of proposed 30 MW Solar Power plant, subject to approval of shareholders. Disposal of shares of C.G.Ispat Private Ltd held as investment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/04/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 29 Feb 2024

This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today at 5.00 P.M on Thursday, 29th February, 2024 and outcome of the meeting is as under: 1. The Board considered and approved appointment of CS Monali Makhija (M. No: A71644) for the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Appointment of Mr. Pawan Kumar Jha as an Additional Director of the company. This is to inform that the Board of Directors (the Board) of Vaswani Industries Limited, at its meeting held on 23.02.2024 has considered and approved, the appointment of Mr. Pawan Kumar Jha (DIN: 06812944) as an Additional Director in the category of Executive Director, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of Vaswani Industries limited.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024