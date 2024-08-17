AGM 20/09/2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024 which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 03.30 P.M. at the registered office of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) This is in furtherance to our earlier letter dated August 26, 2024 together with the annual report for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the Notice of the 21st Annual General Meeting. We hereby inform you that post the above filings, certain inadvertent error/ommission were noticed in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which have now been rectified. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/09/2024) Members of the company at their 21st AGM have considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Pawan Kumar Jha (DIN:06812944), who was previously appointed as an additional director on 17.08.2024, as an Executive Director , liable to retire by rotation, by means of special resolution The members of the company at its 21st AGM, has considered and approved the issue of equity shares on preferential basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024) Please find attached herewith the copy of minutes of the 21st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Vaswani Industries Limited held on 20th September, 2024 through video conferencing (VC)/other audio visual means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024)