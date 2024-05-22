TO

THE MEMBERS OF

VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD.

RAIPUR

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD. (“the Company”), which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and standalone Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SA”s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the standalone financial statements:-

(i) Note No. 27 to the standalone Financial statements which describes regarding certain disclosures relating to Micro/Small/Medium Enterprises

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter:

Evaluation of Uncertain Tax Position

The company has uncertain tax positions including matter under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer Note no. 29 of Financial Statement Audit Response: Principal Audit Procedure Obtained details of completed tax assessment and demand for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal expert to change the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedent and other ruling and evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. Additionally, we considered the effect of the new information in respect of uncertain tax as at April 1, 2023 to evaluate whether my change was required to managements position on these uncertainties.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit / loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness o accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the u n d erlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may b e influenced. We consider q u antitative, materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020(“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure ‘A a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought & obtained all information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss( including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the Basis of written representations received from the Directors as on March 31st, 2024, taken on record by Board of Directors, none of the disqualified as on March 31st, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B to this report.

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements refer Note No. 29 to the financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii.There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. i) Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books o account, which have a feature of recording audit trail(edit log) facility enabled for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instances of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

j) With respect to reporting regarding advances, loans & investments, further lending or investing other than disclosed in the notes to financial statements: -

a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) o r entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

d) The company has not declared any dividend during the year under audit.

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our Report of even date to the members of VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD. on the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and

Explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment :

a) The Company h as maintained p roper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of the Property, Plant and Equipment.

b) The major Property, Plant and Equipment assets have been physically verified by the management on a sample basis during the year and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment . As informed to us, no material discrepancies noticed on such verification.

c) We have inspected the original title deeds of immovable properties of the company held as Property, Plant and Equipment which are in the custody of the company. We have obtained third party confirmations in respect of immovable properties of the company held as Property, Plant and Equipment which are in the custody of third parties such as mortgages. Based on our audit procedures and the information and explanation received by us, we report that all title deeds of immovable properties of the company held as Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the company. However, we express no opinion on the validity of the title of the company to these properties.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceeding initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

(ii) a) As explained to us and according to the information provided by the management, the inventory has been physically verified at reasonable interval during the year by the management. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical stock and book stocks, wherever ascertained were not significant and have been properly dealt in the books of the accounts. b ) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. We have considered the quarterly return/statement filed by the company till date for the period under audit.

The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company other than those mentioned below

(Rs. In lakhs)

Name of Bank Particulars Quarter As per Statement As per book of accounts Reason for Difference Short term borrowings, Qtr 1 7297.65 7865.35 (FFR 1) SBI, IDBI, UBI & HDFC Sundry Qtr 2 7067.89 7650.81 Due to omission of some items of current liabilities in FFR submitted to banks Creditors & Other Current (FFR 1) Qtr 3 5700.78 6345.10 Liabilities (FFR 1) Qtr 4 3751.40 4285.04 (FFR 1)

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Company has made investment in and has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured or provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the act, respect to the loans and investments made. The company has neither issued any guarantee nor has provided any security on behalf of any party.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, Company did not receive any deposits covered under section 73 to 76 of the company Act and rules framed there under with regards to deposits accepted from the public during the year.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these accounts & records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of o examination of the records of the company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employee State Insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of Excise, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) However as per records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the following dues of sales tax, wealth tax, custom duty, excise duty, vat have not been deposited by the company with the concerned authorities on account of dispute :-

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. Iu Lakhs) Period to which the amounts relate Forum where pending Central Custom Laws Custom Duty 86.02 2012-13 Appellate Tribunal Bangalore (CESTAT) Sales tax Entry tax, CST & VAT 0.57 2007-08 Commissioner Appeal Sales tax Raipur. 42.72 6.30 Sales tax Entry tax. CST & VAT 9.71 2008-09 Commissioner Appeal Sales tax Raipur 16.23 Sales tax Entry tax, CST & VAT Nil 2009-10 Commissioner Appeal Sales tax Raipur 13.21 Sales tax Entry tax, CST & VAT 8.85 2010-11 Commissioner Appeal Sales tax Raipur 62.31

(viii) According to the information & explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information & explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b ) According to the information & explanations given to us, the Company has not declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information & explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, as defined in the act.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities in its subsidiaries (as defined in the act).

(x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, the company has not raise money by way of further public o (including debt instruments) during the year.

b ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b ) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-(12) of section 143 of the act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Government.

c) We have not received any whistle blower complaints during the course of our audit.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, clause 3 (xii) of the Order is no applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to u s, and b ased o n o examination of the records of the company, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 & 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statement as required by applicable accounting standards wherever required.

(xiv) a) According to the information and explanation provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b ) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to u s, and b ased o n o examination of the records of the company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3 (xv) of the order is applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India 1934.Hence ,reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a),(b),(c) of the order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the core investment companies(Reserve Bank) Directions,2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the order is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the act pursuant to any project, accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b)of the order are not applicable.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 2 (F) under “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our Report of even date to the members.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of VASWANI INDUSTRIES LTD. (the Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants o f India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as Required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit internal financial controls, Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting .

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

FOR, AMITABH AGRAWAL & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FIRM REGN. NO.006620C Sd/- (AMAR SINHA) PARTNER M.NO.451734 UDIN 24451734BKALPC3259 PLACE: RAIPUR (C.G.) DATED: 22.05.2024

Regd. Off. :- Bahesar Road, Near Cycle Park, Vill. - Sondhra, Siltara Phase - II, Raipur (C.G.)