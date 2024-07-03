iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarthak Metals Ltd Share Price

162.5
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open174.1
  • Day's High174.1
  • 52 Wk High448
  • Prev. Close168.55
  • Day's Low155.15
  • 52 Wk Low 145
  • Turnover (lac)82.02
  • P/E40.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value86.43
  • EPS4.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)222.46
  • Div. Yield1.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sarthak Metals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

174.1

Prev. Close

168.55

Turnover(Lac.)

82.02

Day's High

174.1

Day's Low

155.15

52 Week's High

448

52 Week's Low

145

Book Value

86.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

222.46

P/E

40.76

EPS

4.15

Divi. Yield

1.18

Sarthak Metals Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

12 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 22 Dec, 2023

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sarthak Metals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sarthak Metals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.04%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 30.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sarthak Metals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.69

13.69

13.69

13.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

102.4

91.3

64.25

39.41

Net Worth

116.09

104.99

77.94

53.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

457.29

221.71

214.16

171.26

yoy growth (%)

106.25

3.52

25.05

12.53

Raw materials

-379.38

-180.05

-180.9

-146.56

As % of sales

82.96

81.2

84.47

85.57

Employee costs

-7.71

-7.18

-8.64

-4.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.18

10.78

6.45

7.14

Depreciation

-1.68

-2.14

-2.28

-1.37

Tax paid

-8.36

-2.78

-1.79

-2.27

Working capital

17.25

17.82

0.53

2.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

106.25

3.52

25.05

12.53

Op profit growth

139.08

40.61

9.1

19.99

EBIT growth

164.03

39.65

-4.89

14.59

Net profit growth

243.76

72.91

-2.78

20.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sarthak Metals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sarthak Metals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anoop Kumar Bansal

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Shah

Whole-time Director

Mayur Bhatt

Independent Director

Rama Kohli

Independent Director

Chetan Kumar

Company Secretary

Itika Singhal

Non Executive Director

Sunil Agarwal

Director

D V Giri

Company Secretary

Pratik Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarthak Metals Ltd

Summary

Sarthak Metals Limited was originally incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Sarthak Metals Marketing Private Limited, on July 28, 1995, with Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Sarthak Metals Private Limited, dated August 22, 2016. The company converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Sarthak Metals Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wide variety of Cored Wires, Aluminum Flipping Coils, Industrial Oxygen Gas having wide application in various industries including steel plants, Fabrication units, and foundries. It is engaged in the business of trading iron and steel and carbon dioxide gas. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company in compliance with quality management system. The company accomplishes through its consistent high quality products, and dependable services, and has achieved a referred supplier status in several steel companies and is ensuring a long-term relationship with the key customers. In February 2017, the Company made an InitialPublic Offer of 36,36,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 10.91 Crores consisting afreshissue of 16,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 4.8 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 20,36,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 6.11 Crores. In 2022-23, a new manufacturing line for Cored Wires was commissioned.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sarthak Metals Ltd share price today?

The Sarthak Metals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Metals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarthak Metals Ltd is ₹222.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarthak Metals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarthak Metals Ltd is 40.76 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarthak Metals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarthak Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarthak Metals Ltd is ₹145 and ₹448 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sarthak Metals Ltd?

Sarthak Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.42%, 3 Years at 11.53%, 1 Year at -40.35%, 6 Month at -13.07%, 3 Month at -7.52% and 1 Month at 6.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarthak Metals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarthak Metals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.04 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 30.76 %

