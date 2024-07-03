SectorSteel
Open₹174.1
Prev. Close₹168.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹82.02
Day's High₹174.1
Day's Low₹155.15
52 Week's High₹448
52 Week's Low₹145
Book Value₹86.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)222.46
P/E40.76
EPS4.15
Divi. Yield1.18
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.69
13.69
13.69
13.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.4
91.3
64.25
39.41
Net Worth
116.09
104.99
77.94
53.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
457.29
221.71
214.16
171.26
yoy growth (%)
106.25
3.52
25.05
12.53
Raw materials
-379.38
-180.05
-180.9
-146.56
As % of sales
82.96
81.2
84.47
85.57
Employee costs
-7.71
-7.18
-8.64
-4.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.18
10.78
6.45
7.14
Depreciation
-1.68
-2.14
-2.28
-1.37
Tax paid
-8.36
-2.78
-1.79
-2.27
Working capital
17.25
17.82
0.53
2.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
106.25
3.52
25.05
12.53
Op profit growth
139.08
40.61
9.1
19.99
EBIT growth
164.03
39.65
-4.89
14.59
Net profit growth
243.76
72.91
-2.78
20.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anoop Kumar Bansal
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Shah
Whole-time Director
Mayur Bhatt
Independent Director
Rama Kohli
Independent Director
Chetan Kumar
Company Secretary
Itika Singhal
Non Executive Director
Sunil Agarwal
Director
D V Giri
Company Secretary
Pratik Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sarthak Metals Ltd
Summary
Sarthak Metals Limited was originally incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Sarthak Metals Marketing Private Limited, on July 28, 1995, with Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Sarthak Metals Private Limited, dated August 22, 2016. The company converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Sarthak Metals Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wide variety of Cored Wires, Aluminum Flipping Coils, Industrial Oxygen Gas having wide application in various industries including steel plants, Fabrication units, and foundries. It is engaged in the business of trading iron and steel and carbon dioxide gas. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company in compliance with quality management system. The company accomplishes through its consistent high quality products, and dependable services, and has achieved a referred supplier status in several steel companies and is ensuring a long-term relationship with the key customers. In February 2017, the Company made an InitialPublic Offer of 36,36,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 10.91 Crores consisting afreshissue of 16,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 4.8 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 20,36,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 6.11 Crores. In 2022-23, a new manufacturing line for Cored Wires was commissioned.
Read More
The Sarthak Metals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹162.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarthak Metals Ltd is ₹222.46 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sarthak Metals Ltd is 40.76 and 1.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarthak Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarthak Metals Ltd is ₹145 and ₹448 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sarthak Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.42%, 3 Years at 11.53%, 1 Year at -40.35%, 6 Month at -13.07%, 3 Month at -7.52% and 1 Month at 6.70%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.