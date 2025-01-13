Sarthak Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.69
13.69
13.69
13.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
102.4
91.3
64.25
39.41
Net Worth
116.09
104.99
77.94
53.1
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
22.33
31.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.29
0.24
0.22
0.3
Total Liabilities
116.38
105.23
100.49
85.16
Fixed Assets
15.32
12.77
11.33
13.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.75
0.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.13
0.08
0.05
Networking Capital
65.53
77.17
80.57
67.12
Inventories
20.03
14.54
28.13
29.76
Inventory Days
22.45
48.99
Sundry Debtors
39.74
53.06
56.84
38.18
Debtor Days
45.36
62.85
Other Current Assets
9.41
14.45
11.27
5.33
Sundry Creditors
-0.13
-0.52
-10.28
-0.65
Creditor Days
8.2
1.07
Other Current Liabilities
-3.52
-4.36
-5.39
-5.5
Cash
35.43
15.17
7.77
3.46
Total Assets
116.37
105.24
100.5
85.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.