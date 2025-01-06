iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarthak Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

162.5
(-3.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.18

10.78

6.45

7.14

Depreciation

-1.68

-2.14

-2.28

-1.37

Tax paid

-8.36

-2.78

-1.79

-2.27

Working capital

17.25

17.82

0.53

2.23

Other operating items

Operating

40.37

23.67

2.91

5.72

Capital expenditure

-7.3

1.27

9.43

2.33

Free cash flow

33.07

24.94

12.34

8.05

Equity raised

76.17

63.89

51.6

37.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-9.43

16.5

17.37

12.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0.83

0

Net in cash

99.82

105.34

82.14

57.86

