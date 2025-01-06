Sarthak Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.18
10.78
6.45
7.14
Depreciation
-1.68
-2.14
-2.28
-1.37
Tax paid
-8.36
-2.78
-1.79
-2.27
Working capital
17.25
17.82
0.53
2.23
Other operating items
Operating
40.37
23.67
2.91
5.72
Capital expenditure
-7.3
1.27
9.43
2.33
Free cash flow
33.07
24.94
12.34
8.05
Equity raised
76.17
63.89
51.6
37.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-9.43
16.5
17.37
12.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0.83
0
Net in cash
99.82
105.34
82.14
57.86
