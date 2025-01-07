iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarthak Metals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

162.11
(-0.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

457.29

221.71

214.16

171.26

yoy growth (%)

106.25

3.52

25.05

12.53

Raw materials

-379.38

-180.05

-180.9

-146.56

As % of sales

82.96

81.2

84.47

85.57

Employee costs

-7.71

-7.18

-8.64

-4.4

As % of sales

1.68

3.23

4.03

2.57

Other costs

-32.29

-18.62

-13.34

-9.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.06

8.4

6.22

5.81

Operating profit

37.9

15.85

11.27

10.33

OPM

8.28

7.15

5.26

6.03

Depreciation

-1.68

-2.14

-2.28

-1.37

Interest expense

-4

-3.29

-3.62

-3.45

Other income

0.95

0.36

1.09

1.64

Profit before tax

33.18

10.78

6.45

7.14

Taxes

-8.36

-2.78

-1.79

-2.27

Tax rate

-25.21

-25.85

-27.72

-31.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.81

7.99

4.66

4.87

Exceptional items

2.66

0

-0.04

-0.11

Net profit

27.48

7.99

4.62

4.75

yoy growth (%)

243.76

72.91

-2.78

20.39

NPM

6

3.6

2.15

2.77

