|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
457.29
221.71
214.16
171.26
yoy growth (%)
106.25
3.52
25.05
12.53
Raw materials
-379.38
-180.05
-180.9
-146.56
As % of sales
82.96
81.2
84.47
85.57
Employee costs
-7.71
-7.18
-8.64
-4.4
As % of sales
1.68
3.23
4.03
2.57
Other costs
-32.29
-18.62
-13.34
-9.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.06
8.4
6.22
5.81
Operating profit
37.9
15.85
11.27
10.33
OPM
8.28
7.15
5.26
6.03
Depreciation
-1.68
-2.14
-2.28
-1.37
Interest expense
-4
-3.29
-3.62
-3.45
Other income
0.95
0.36
1.09
1.64
Profit before tax
33.18
10.78
6.45
7.14
Taxes
-8.36
-2.78
-1.79
-2.27
Tax rate
-25.21
-25.85
-27.72
-31.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.81
7.99
4.66
4.87
Exceptional items
2.66
0
-0.04
-0.11
Net profit
27.48
7.99
4.62
4.75
yoy growth (%)
243.76
72.91
-2.78
20.39
NPM
6
3.6
2.15
2.77
