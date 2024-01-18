The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 12th December, 2023 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) (10%) per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 10th January, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, Regulations the record date for Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be Friday, 22nd December, 2023.