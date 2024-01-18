|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Dec 2023
|22 Dec 2023
|22 Dec 2023
|1
|10
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 12th December, 2023 had inter-alia considered and declared the Interim Dividend at the rate of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) (10%) per Equity Share bearing Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or before 10th January, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI LODR, Regulations the record date for Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be Friday, 22nd December, 2023.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.