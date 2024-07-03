iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarthak Metals Limited was originally incorporated in Madhya Pradesh, as Sarthak Metals Marketing Private Limited, on July 28, 1995, with Registrar of Companies. The name of the Company was changed to Sarthak Metals Private Limited, dated August 22, 2016. The company converted into a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Sarthak Metals Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 23, 2016, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wide variety of Cored Wires, Aluminum Flipping Coils, Industrial Oxygen Gas having wide application in various industries including steel plants, Fabrication units, and foundries. It is engaged in the business of trading iron and steel and carbon dioxide gas. The company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company in compliance with quality management system. The company accomplishes through its consistent high quality products, and dependable services, and has achieved a referred supplier status in several steel companies and is ensuring a long-term relationship with the key customers. In February 2017, the Company made an InitialPublic Offer of 36,36,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 10.91 Crores consisting afreshissue of 16,00,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 4.8 Crores and an Offer for Sale of 20,36,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 6.11 Crores. In 2022-23, a new manufacturing line for Cored Wires was commissioned.

