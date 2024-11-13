Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Sarthak Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Other items on agenda. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., November 13, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Authorised Mr. Anoop Kumar Bansal, Managing Director and Mr. Mayur Bhatt, Whole-Time Director to make investments in Fixed Deposits, Securities, Mutual Funds, Bonds etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Sarthak Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at B.B.C. Colony G.E. Road Khursipar Bhilai - 490011 to discuss the following agenda: 1. To consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Other items on agenda. Pursuant to the SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulation and policy on Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company the Trading Window stands closed from 01st July 2024 and will end on 48 hours after the results are made public on 13th August 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., August, 13th 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The meeting concluded at 11:55 A.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the Listing Regulations and other applicable regulations, please find enclosed the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

Sarthak Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 12th July 2024 at 11:30 A.M. at B.B.C. Colony G.E. Road Khursipar Bhilai - 490011 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., July, 12th 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Approval of draft of Notice for calling 29th Annual General Meeting along with draft of Directors Report with its annexure for financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024. 3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 13th August, 2024 to 20th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Sarthak Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 22nd May 2024 at 12:00 noon at B.B.C. Colony G.E. Road Khursipar Bhilai - 490011 to discuss the following agenda: 1. To consider and take on record the audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and take on record audited financial statements and results for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Other items on agenda. Pursuant to the SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulation and policy on Code of conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information of the Company the Trading Window stands closed from 01st April 2023 and will end on 48 hours after the results are made public on 22nd May 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., 22nd May, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audited results for entire financial year. 2. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 along with the Audited results for entire financial year. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024