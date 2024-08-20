Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., July, 12th 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following: 1. Approval of draft of Notice for calling 29th Annual General Meeting along with draft of Directors Report with its annexure for financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. The 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024. 3. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 13th August, 2024 to 20th August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM). Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find attached herewith the proceedings of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)