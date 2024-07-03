Summary

Swastik Pipes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name Swastik Pipes Private Limited on October 10, 1973. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company was changed to Swastik Pipes Limited dated April 3, 2013. The Company is presently engaged in Manufacturing of ERW Black Pipe, Galvanized Steel Tubes, Cold Rolled Strips, S.T. Poles, Solar Mounting Structures, etc. The Company was incorporated in 1973 into the business of steel pipes. Swastik Pipe Limited is manufacturers and exporters of Mild Steel/Carbon Steel ERW Black and Galvanized Pipes, Hallow Steel Pipe, Cold rolled Steel (CR) Strips/ Coils, Swaged Tubular Poles, Solar Structure and Steel Structures. The Company use raw material of premium quality i.e. prime steel from SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel Limited and high purity zinc is being sourced from Hindustan Zinc Limited, which makes to supply the quality material all over the world. At present, the Company has highly sophisticated and technically competent plants are located at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Jhajjar, Haryana(Unit no.1) and at Kotwan, Kosi Kalan, Distt. Mathura, Uttar Pradesh (Unit No. 2) with an installed capacity, both units aggregating of 2,44,001 MT. It has diversified Manufacturing activities towards production of Solar Module Mounting Structures, Transmission Towers, Steel Tubular Poles and Solar Poles Special Structure for Railways, Scaffolding, Formwork and cra

Read More