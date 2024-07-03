iifl-logo-icon 1
Swastik Pipe Ltd Share Price

51
(-7.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:11 PM

  • Open55.65
  • Day's High56.5
  • 52 Wk High108.9
  • Prev. Close54.9
  • Day's Low50.5
  • 52 Wk Low 52.05
  • Turnover (lac)18.36
  • P/E25.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)118.48
  • Div. Yield0
Swastik Pipe Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

55.65

Prev. Close

54.9

Turnover(Lac.)

18.36

Day's High

56.5

Day's Low

50.5

52 Week's High

108.9

52 Week's Low

52.05

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

118.48

P/E

25.07

EPS

2.19

Divi. Yield

0

Swastik Pipe Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Swastik Pipe Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Swastik Pipe Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.51%

Non-Promoter- 35.48%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swastik Pipe Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.23

23.23

16.98

9.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

190.22

185.09

124.71

72.09

Net Worth

213.45

208.32

141.69

81.29

Minority Interest

Swastik Pipe Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swastik Pipe Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sandeep Bansal

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Kumar

Whole-time Director

Surinder Singh

Independent Director

Rajinder Kumar Anand

Independent Director

Sony Kumari

Independent Director

Vishal Dugar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swastik Pipe Ltd

Summary

Swastik Pipes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name Swastik Pipes Private Limited on October 10, 1973. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company was changed to Swastik Pipes Limited dated April 3, 2013. The Company is presently engaged in Manufacturing of ERW Black Pipe, Galvanized Steel Tubes, Cold Rolled Strips, S.T. Poles, Solar Mounting Structures, etc. The Company was incorporated in 1973 into the business of steel pipes. Swastik Pipe Limited is manufacturers and exporters of Mild Steel/Carbon Steel ERW Black and Galvanized Pipes, Hallow Steel Pipe, Cold rolled Steel (CR) Strips/ Coils, Swaged Tubular Poles, Solar Structure and Steel Structures. The Company use raw material of premium quality i.e. prime steel from SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel Limited and high purity zinc is being sourced from Hindustan Zinc Limited, which makes to supply the quality material all over the world. At present, the Company has highly sophisticated and technically competent plants are located at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Jhajjar, Haryana(Unit no.1) and at Kotwan, Kosi Kalan, Distt. Mathura, Uttar Pradesh (Unit No. 2) with an installed capacity, both units aggregating of 2,44,001 MT. It has diversified Manufacturing activities towards production of Solar Module Mounting Structures, Transmission Towers, Steel Tubular Poles and Solar Poles Special Structure for Railways, Scaffolding, Formwork and cra
Company FAQs

What is the Swastik Pipe Ltd share price today?

The Swastik Pipe Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swastik Pipe Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swastik Pipe Ltd is ₹118.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swastik Pipe Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swastik Pipe Ltd is 25.07 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swastik Pipe Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swastik Pipe Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swastik Pipe Ltd is ₹52.05 and ₹108.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swastik Pipe Ltd?

Swastik Pipe Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -7.47%, 1 Year at -41.25%, 6 Month at -22.40%, 3 Month at -14.69% and 1 Month at -7.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swastik Pipe Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swastik Pipe Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.49 %

