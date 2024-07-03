SectorSteel
Open₹55.65
Prev. Close₹54.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.36
Day's High₹56.5
Day's Low₹50.5
52 Week's High₹108.9
52 Week's Low₹52.05
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)118.48
P/E25.07
EPS2.19
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.23
23.23
16.98
9.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
190.22
185.09
124.71
72.09
Net Worth
213.45
208.32
141.69
81.29
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sandeep Bansal
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Kumar
Whole-time Director
Surinder Singh
Independent Director
Rajinder Kumar Anand
Independent Director
Sony Kumari
Independent Director
Vishal Dugar
Reports by Swastik Pipe Ltd
Summary
Swastik Pipes Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name Swastik Pipes Private Limited on October 10, 1973. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company & name of the Company was changed to Swastik Pipes Limited dated April 3, 2013. The Company is presently engaged in Manufacturing of ERW Black Pipe, Galvanized Steel Tubes, Cold Rolled Strips, S.T. Poles, Solar Mounting Structures, etc. The Company was incorporated in 1973 into the business of steel pipes. Swastik Pipe Limited is manufacturers and exporters of Mild Steel/Carbon Steel ERW Black and Galvanized Pipes, Hallow Steel Pipe, Cold rolled Steel (CR) Strips/ Coils, Swaged Tubular Poles, Solar Structure and Steel Structures. The Company use raw material of premium quality i.e. prime steel from SAIL - Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel Limited and high purity zinc is being sourced from Hindustan Zinc Limited, which makes to supply the quality material all over the world. At present, the Company has highly sophisticated and technically competent plants are located at Bahadurgarh, Distt. Jhajjar, Haryana(Unit no.1) and at Kotwan, Kosi Kalan, Distt. Mathura, Uttar Pradesh (Unit No. 2) with an installed capacity, both units aggregating of 2,44,001 MT. It has diversified Manufacturing activities towards production of Solar Module Mounting Structures, Transmission Towers, Steel Tubular Poles and Solar Poles Special Structure for Railways, Scaffolding, Formwork and cra
Read More
The Swastik Pipe Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swastik Pipe Ltd is ₹118.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swastik Pipe Ltd is 25.07 and 0.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swastik Pipe Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swastik Pipe Ltd is ₹52.05 and ₹108.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swastik Pipe Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -7.47%, 1 Year at -41.25%, 6 Month at -22.40%, 3 Month at -14.69% and 1 Month at -7.42%.
