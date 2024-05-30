|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|SWASTIK PIPE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024. Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Cessation of Mr Dinesh Kumar Dhanda as Executive Director of the company w.e.f. April 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr SUNIL KUMAR JHA as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 29, 2024. Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms BHAVNESH as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. February 29, 2024. Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr SURENDRA KUMAR GOEL as Executive Director of the company w.e.f. February 29, 2024.
