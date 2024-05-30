Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

SWASTIK PIPE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024. Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Cessation of Mr Dinesh Kumar Dhanda as Executive Director of the company w.e.f. April 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 1 Mar 2024