Swastik Pipe CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202414 Nov 2024
Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
SWASTIK PIPE LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-May-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial results of the Company for the Yearly ended March 2024. Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Cessation of Mr Dinesh Kumar Dhanda as Executive Director of the company w.e.f. April 20, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Feb 20241 Mar 2024
Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr SUNIL KUMAR JHA as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. February 29, 2024. Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms BHAVNESH as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. February 29, 2024. Swastik Pipe Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr SURENDRA KUMAR GOEL as Executive Director of the company w.e.f. February 29, 2024.

